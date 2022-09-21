ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Hills, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Bear struck, killed by car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A bear was killed after getting struck by a car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said on Sept. 22, at around 9:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a bear hit by a car on Highway 178 and Elizabeth Norris Road in Lake Isabella.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County is set to have more electric vehicle charging stations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, the federally approved plan National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) will allow the state of California to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations. Kern County is one of the many places you can expect to see this change. Jimmy O’Dea, Assistant Deputy Director...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

VIDEO: BakersfieldNow's Miles Muzio & Aaron Perlman takes on ride at 2022 Kern County Fair

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Kern County Fair kicked off Wednesday, September 21, bringing lots of food and fun to Bakersfield – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the fair Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio and Morning Anchor/Weathercaster Aaron Perlman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many rides offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Day three of the Kern County Fair underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
Tehachapi, CA
Business
City
Tehachapi, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
City
Golden Hills, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Fair ranks 22nd in 2021 national poll

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Fair ranked 22nd in a CarnivalWarehouse.com national attendance ranking from 2021, jumping up 24 spots from two years prior. In 2019, Kern County Fair ranked 46th. The Kern County Fair runs until Oct. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local veteran Augustine "Augie" Flores dead at 98

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A local Kern County veteran died Thursday morning at the age of 98. According to Honor Flight Kern County, Augustine “Augie” Flores died Thursday, Sept. 22. They said he was 98 years old. The veteran was on Iwo Jima and saw the flag...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident
Bakersfield Now

Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is dead after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale Wednesday night. The California Highway Patrol said on September 21, at around 9:38 p.m., officers were called to Roberts Lane, west of Belmont Avenue for a report of a crash.
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County suicide rates higher than CA average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Although Suicide Prevention Month is winding down, the topic of suicide is important all year round. Data from the California Department of Public Health showed that the overall suicide rate within California is 10.5 per 100,000 people, while the Kern County average is 13.6. Ellen...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

West High School dedicates field to former coach Dallas Grider

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A night filled with emotion and memories as West High School dedicated its field to former coach Dallas Grider Thursday night. Grider died in May. He grew up in Arvin and coached West to three valley championships before moving to Bakersfield College. Grider led the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: East Kern traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested with multiple charges following a traffic stop in East Kern. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 20, at around 8 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard in Rosamond when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner

BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
BORON, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Searching for two men wanted for Dutch Bros Coffee burglaries

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a Dutch Bros Coffee. BPD said there were two separate burglaries, Sept. 14 and 15, at the Dutch Bros Coffee in the 10th block of South Chester Avenue. They said the two suspects...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 suspects sought, stole merchandise at Ross Dress for Less: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding two suspects involved in multiple thefts at a department store in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened Aug. 24 at Ross Dress for Less, located at 3761 Ming Avenue when two...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/22

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Dallas from Kern County Animal Services!. He is a big boy with an even bigger heart. To adopt Dallas or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy