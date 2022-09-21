Read full article on original website
kion546.com
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the “Rust” shooting. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency request for the funds. As many as four people could face charges, according to a copy of the request obtained by the newspaper. But Carmack-Altwies did not say anyone definitely would. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off, killing her.
kion546.com
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron...
kion546.com
Tarantula mating season on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Most of the year, you can’t find them, but tarantulas can be easily seen over the next two months. The males are out for mating season, while the females wait for love. You could say love is in the air. R.J. Adams is a local...
kion546.com
Men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State’s Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
kion546.com
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket could face more launch delays, this time by tropical weather. An approaching storm may force NASA to not only delay next week’s launch attempt, but also move the rocket from its Florida pad and back into the hangar. Managers said Friday that barring weather, the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight after a fueling test earlier this week. But a tropical depression in the Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane. NASA says it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday on how best to proceed. It takes three days of prep to haul the rocket back to the hangar.
kion546.com
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was presiding in a criminal case in 2015 when he brandished a semiautomatic handgun at a defendant. The incident only came to light in 2018 when Putorti boasted about his actions at a meeting of the Washington County Magistrates Association. A message seeking comment was left with Putorti’s attorney.
kion546.com
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has announced a settlement with a property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Frosh announced Friday that Westminster Management has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. Westminster is not admitting wrongdoing under the settlement. Kushner company chief operating officer Peter Febo says Westminster is pleased to have settled this litigation with no admission of liability or wrongdoing.
