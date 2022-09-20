ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston

HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Looking for a good Taco spot? Several taquerias in the Houston area made Yelp's Top 100 in America list.

DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Event

HOUSTON — The Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Event, presented by THINK Neurology, welcomes people with autism and other conditions that make them sensitive to crows and lights. They will enjoy a safe learning environment while getting up close to space!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
KHOU

Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Harris County leaders working to change the narrative on banned books

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — During National Banned Books Week, Harris County leaders are showcasing where you can find books that have ended up on a district's banned book list. Many of those banned books are available for check out at county libraries. It's an effort focusing on a person's right to choose what they want to read as more area school districts take some books off their shelves.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
ALVIN, TX

