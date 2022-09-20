Read full article on original website
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
KHOU
Looking for a good Taco spot? Several taquerias in the Houston area made Yelp's Top 100 in America list.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
KHOU
Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Event
HOUSTON — The Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Event, presented by THINK Neurology, welcomes people with autism and other conditions that make them sensitive to crows and lights. They will enjoy a safe learning environment while getting up close to space!
Protestors voice their opinions outside drag queen bingo fundraiser at a Katy Church
KATY, Texas — Dueling rallies were held outside a Katy church on Saturday as it hosted an all-ages drag queen bingo night as a fundraiser. Tensions were high outside the First Christian Church in Katy as they were trying to raise money for a program called Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for transgender teens and young adults.
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Tracking Ian's path through the Caribbean
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Kim Castro is watching Ian closely. Right now, it's not expected to impact Houston, but it bears watching.
Child dies while taking a shower in apparent drowning, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8. When they arrived, police...
Man shot in stomach after arguing with couple outside food truck, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach after arguing with a couple at a southwest Houston food truck, according to police. The shooting happened at a food truck parked outside of a Texaco on Main Street near Buffalo Speedway. Police said a couple was waiting for their...
KHOU
Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
Multiple horses die in barn fire in north Houston, fire officials say
HOUSTON — Multiple horses died after a barn caught fire in north Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened at 2 a.m. on Linn Street just east of the Eastex Freeway. Houston fire officials said fire crews responded to the scene and worked to...
Sugar Land fires 5 Animal Services workers after 38 unauthorized euthanizations, city says
SUGAR LAND, Texas — The city of Sugar Land has fired five Animal Services employees after they say a multi-department investigation uncovered the unauthorized euthanization of 38 cats and dogs. According to the city, the employees claimed that the animals either had a medical diagnosis or showed aggressive behavior,...
Harris County leaders working to change the narrative on banned books
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — During National Banned Books Week, Harris County leaders are showcasing where you can find books that have ended up on a district's banned book list. Many of those banned books are available for check out at county libraries. It's an effort focusing on a person's right to choose what they want to read as more area school districts take some books off their shelves.
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on the Gulf Coast next week. With the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds...
KHOU
Harris Co. Elections Office brings voting machines to community events for hands-on demonstrations
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County is just over a month away from Election Day and with key seats like governor and attorney general on the ballot, officials are expecting a big turnout. In preparation, the county Elections Office is working to get people ready to go to the polls.
Man dies after intentionally set fire in hotel room, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a hotel fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire began just after 5 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway. Officials said the fire was intentionally...
Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says
ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday. All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox. "It's an...
KHOU
Funeral arrangements announced for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza
A funeral mass will be held next Thursday for the retired archbishop, who died Monday at 91. He became the first archbishop of Galveston-Houston in 2004.
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
