1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
myklgr.com
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m....
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
myklgr.com
Sanborn women injured in collision near Lamberton Friday evening
A Sanborn woman was injured in a collision near Lamberton on Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a little after 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, Rhonda Ann Tubbs, age 66, of Sanborn, was driving a Chevrloet pickup eastbound on Highway 14. Near Jade Ave., her vehicle collided with an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria being driven by Brady John Bielr, age 27, of Sanborn.
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
myklgr.com
Montevideo woman injured in Murray County crash Thursday
A Murry County woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 22, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, age 24, was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee westbount on Highway 30. Near the intersection with Highway 59, the vehicle went off the road, rolled, and started on fire. Hillerud was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital in Sioux Falls, and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.
myklgr.com
Woman dies, two seriously injured in Yellow Medicine County collision Friday
A Hendricks woman died, and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle collided in Yellow Medicine County on Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 23, Maria Christine Hanson, age 32, of Hendricks, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 75. Near the intersection with 190th Ave., her vehicle collided with a southbound Ford F150 being driven by Steven Aloise Bednarek, age 42, of Canby.
willmarradio.com
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
willmarradio.com
State patrol says alcohol was a factor in crash that hurt Montevideo woman
(Slayton MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in a crash last night that injured a Montevideo woman. At 8:38 p.m. a Jeep driven by 24-year-old Katelyn Hillerud of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 30 when she left the road at Highway 59, about 5 miles north of Slayton, and rolled. Hillerud was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
trfradio.com
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for sending threatening Facebook messages
A Redwood Falls man, John Donald Stillson, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for witness tampering after sending threatening Facebook messages. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, at about 1 a.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department heard a report of harassing messages that had been sent earlier that evening by Stillson using Facebook messenger. The messages demanded the victim recant testimony she had made against against a third party accused of criminal sexual conduct.
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
myklgr.com
Huge fraud case involving pandemic food funds has ties to Willmar
Perhaps you’ve heard in the news the last few days about the 47 people charged in Minnesota earlier this week for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme. It involved the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As it happens, the case...
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
myklgr.com
Franklin man found guilty of domestic assault
A Franklin man, Michael Johnson, age 69, was found guilty in Renville County Court for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault that occurred in July, 2021. According to court documents and testimony at trial, Johnson and his life partner were residing at the victim’s residence when an argument broke out over non-payment of rent. The victim testified that both Johnson and his life partner assaulted him, stating Johnson pushed him to the ground, choked him, punched him in the face, and attempted to kick him in the head.
myklgr.com
Darrell M. Fuhr
Darrell M. Fuhr, age 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing
The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing. The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself. Police searched the city...
