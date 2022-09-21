Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
Wbaltv.com
First Fruits Farm in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland
FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore
A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
abandonedspaces.com
Stunning Renovations That Brought Decaying Historic Buildings Back to Life
There is something impressive about historic architecture and how it stands out against the modern. This is particularly true when historic buildings are renovated and returned to their former glory. These four buildings, located throughout the United States, are perfect examples of what a difference renovations can make, and how old buildings can be turned into something meaningful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
foxbaltimore.com
Cool Zoo taking over the Maryland State Fairgrounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Go where the wild things are. The Cool Zoo, an educational wildlife exhibit is coming to Baltimore. President and CEO Jim DeBerry shares more with a bunch of friends.
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
organicspamagazine.com
Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland
Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
RELATED PEOPLE
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
wnav.com
Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis
A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare
TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Protesters shut down meeting about plans for private, armed Johns Hopkins police force
Demonstrators opposed to the development of a private, armed Johns Hopkins University police department shut down an in-person town hall meeting Thursday that was scheduled to discuss details of plans for the police force. The in-person meeting, planned for Shriver Hall on the Homewood Campus in North Baltimore, lasted about...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Comments / 1