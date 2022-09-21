ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
Wbaltv.com

First Fruits Farm﻿ in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland

FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore

A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
abandonedspaces.com

Stunning Renovations That Brought Decaying Historic Buildings Back to Life

There is something impressive about historic architecture and how it stands out against the modern. This is particularly true when historic buildings are renovated and returned to their former glory. These four buildings, located throughout the United States, are perfect examples of what a difference renovations can make, and how old buildings can be turned into something meaningful.
organicspamagazine.com

Where to Go Next? Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland

Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm where leaves rustling in the wind and the water's constant flow are the only things competing for your attention. Welcome to Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, the premier resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set just off the Chesapeake...
wnav.com

Another Rabid Wild Animal Found Near Annapolis

A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert. The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood. If you, your child,...
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Nottingham MD

Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare

TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

