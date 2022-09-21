ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge closed for the weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle will be closed over the weekend. The closing is taking place to relieve congestion and provide continued safety for the traveling public. Bicyclists, metro buses, and emergency...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

PHOTOS: Superhero window cleaners visit kids at Seattle Children's Hospital

SEATTLE — Kids at Seattle Children's Hospital were surprised by a few superheroes on Thursday. Window cleaners dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and more were suspended in the air outside of the rooms at the hospital, waving to patients inside. The hospital's environmental services department organized the surprise with...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

19-year-old woman and wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac Thursday night. The driver going the wrong direction was rushed to the hospital, but died Friday morning. The collision occurred on northbound I-5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp around 11...
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies

SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Crews knock down brush fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire crews are continuing to mop up what they first called a "fast-moving" brush fire in Des Moines. Crews with South King Fire responded to the fire in the 20800 block of 17th Ave. South around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly upgraded to...
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

Triple shooting in Auburn leaves two injured, one dead

AUBURN, Wash. — A triple shooting in Auburn killed one man and sent two other men to the hospital, and police said they have few leads on a suspect. Neighbors said they heard gunfire around 9 o’clock outside an apartment complex at 812 10th St NE. The three victims were all shot on the street, according to police.
AUBURN, WA

