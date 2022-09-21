Read full article on original website
Seattle mayor signs $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments into law
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments aimed to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build community resilience.”. The mayor also previewed proposed Green New Deal investments in the 2023 budget from a press conference in Seattle on...
University of Washington set to welcome one of its largest, most diverse freshman classes
SEATTLE — The University of Washington is set to welcome one of its largest and most diverse freshman classes in its more than 160 years of existence. UW announced this week it will welcome the class at it’s 39th annual New Student Convocation, which brings the freshman class together to mark the new academic year at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
Report: Seattle renters paying at least $1,500/month is more than double national average
SEATTLE — The number of Seattle residents who pay at least $1,500 a month for rent is more than double the national average. According to a new report from helpadvisor.com, Seattle has the third-highest percentage of residents (60% or 581,118 people) paying at least $1,500 a month, trailing only San Francisco (71.2%) and Miami (61.9%) nationwide.
Prosecutors granted more time to gather evidence in Capitol Hill attempted rape
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County prosecutors have been given more time to gather evidence in a disturbing and random attack on Capitol Hill last December. Qyreek Singletary, a 22-year-old homeless man has been charged with felony attempted rape and burglary after investigators said he tried to rape a woman in her apartment.
Police agencies in new video urge Washington lawmakers to reconsider 2021 pursuit law
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Police chiefs and the sheriff in Snohomish County are calling on lawmakers to let officers decide when a police chase is appropriate. They say the goal is to stop criminals sooner, and to get justice for victims. “The current pursuit law is pretty much a...
Seattle's Chinatown-International District plagued by recent string of violence
SEATTLE — Parts of the Chinatown-International District have been no stranger to deadly crime. The latest incident to shake up the community was a deadly shooting near 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street on Thursday, when the Seattle Police Department said a 35-year-old man was shot to death.
Westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge closed for the weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the westbound I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle will be closed over the weekend. The closing is taking place to relieve congestion and provide continued safety for the traveling public. Bicyclists, metro buses, and emergency...
Report: Washington drivers rank No. 9 for worst road rage nationwide
If you drive often, it's likely you've encountered a persistent tailgater or found yourself on the receiving end of an offensive gesture on the road. The latest statistics from experts show you're not alone. A new study looked at the most confrontational drivers on the road and found Washington drivers...
PHOTOS: Superhero window cleaners visit kids at Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE — Kids at Seattle Children's Hospital were surprised by a few superheroes on Thursday. Window cleaners dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and more were suspended in the air outside of the rooms at the hospital, waving to patients inside. The hospital's environmental services department organized the surprise with...
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
Renton man admits to having Molotov cocktails in plot to burn SPOG building during protest
SEATTLE — A Renton man admitted to having a dozen Molotov cocktails during a 2020 protest. Justin Christopher Moore, 34, was in U.S. District Court this week for the crime, which was connected to the plot to burn the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in downtown Seattle during Sept. 2020.
US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
19-year-old woman and wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac Thursday night. The driver going the wrong direction was rushed to the hospital, but died Friday morning. The collision occurred on northbound I-5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp around 11...
Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies
SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
WSP investigating after body found in Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
A body was found in Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge early Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department said. According to Seattle fire, crews were dispatched to the lake, near the eastbound I-90 bridge, to attempt to recover the body. A rescue swimmer pulled the body out of the water,...
Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home
SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
Crews knock down brush fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire crews are continuing to mop up what they first called a "fast-moving" brush fire in Des Moines. Crews with South King Fire responded to the fire in the 20800 block of 17th Ave. South around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly upgraded to...
Triple shooting in Auburn leaves two injured, one dead
AUBURN, Wash. — A triple shooting in Auburn killed one man and sent two other men to the hospital, and police said they have few leads on a suspect. Neighbors said they heard gunfire around 9 o’clock outside an apartment complex at 812 10th St NE. The three victims were all shot on the street, according to police.
