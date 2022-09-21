Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to Edit file without changing Modified Date in Windows 11
Creating or modifying any file on Windows consists of attributes that help others know when the file was created, opened, or modified. If you want to edit files without changing the modified dates, there is no direct way. However, you can note the modified time and change it once you are done editing the file. This post will share multiple methods and tools that help you edit files without changing the modified date in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Fix Speech to Text Error 0x80049dd3
Speech to Text Error 0x80049dd3 while using the Voice Typing tool on your Windows 11/ 10 PC, then these troubleshooting tips will help you fix the issue. Voice Typing is a built-in feature of the Windows 11/ 10 OS that translates Voice into Text. In other words, it uses your system’s microphone to receive your voice input, convert it into text, and type it for you in any program on your PC. This comes in handy when you are not using your keyboard for typing.
The Windows Club
How to recover an unsaved Notepad file in Windows 11/10?
Notepad is one of the oldest tools available on Windows 11/10. It hasn’t seen a significant update in many years, and that’s because there is no need. After all, it is fine as is. Now, folks who use Notepad regularly may have some point come across a problem where they’re unable to recover data from an unsaved Notepad.
The Windows Club
Some of your accounts require attention in Windows 11/10
While using Shared Experience on their Microsoft Account, an error may pop up with the message, “Some of your accounts require attention“. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you. Despite there being a “Fix Now” option, the issue isn’t resolved readily. In this article, we will be looking at a couple of solutions you can implement to rid yourself of the Microsoft Account error on Windows 11/10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Epic Game error Necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error SU-PQR1603, LS-0019
In this post, we will show you how to fix Epic Game Launch or Update Failed: Necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error SU-PQR1603 or LS-0019 on your Windows 11/10 PC. When some users tried installing games via Epic Games, they received an Epic Games error, The necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error code SU-PQR1603 or The prerequisites of game failed to install, Error LS-0019. The following is the exact message users see:
Digital Trends
The best mini-LED laptops you can buy in 2022
The first mini-LED laptop launched just two years ago, and while it is pretty early, the panel tech has started gaining some momentum. Giving tough competition to OLED in terms of brightness, durability, and HDR performance, mini-LED panels have made their way to the latest Apple MacBooks, iPads, and some high-end laptops targeted at creators. In fact, we are also seeing some gaming laptops in the mix.
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Download Windows 11 Security eBook from Microsoft
Right after the introductions, readers can read up on Hardware Security, Operating System Security, Application Security, Identity, Privacy, Cloud Services, and Security Foundation. This eBook goes deep. It explains how Windows 11 enables zero-trust protection. This makes for a more secure operating system, something businesses and major corporations would like.
The Windows Club
How to add a Picture in PowerPoint from iPad or iPhone
This post will show you how to add a picture in PowerPoint on your PC or Mac device from an iOS mobile device with the help of Microsoft Office 365 apps. Microsoft 365 has been made available to Android and iOS platforms as well. As a result, collaborating work on multiple devices, including mobile platforms, has become possible. If you are working on a PowerPoint Presentation and want to add a picture when on the go, then this article is for you. Please note that the instructions given in the article are specific to iOS users (iPhone & iPad).
Ars Technica
39-year-old Radio Shack laptop gets new CPU, keeps original screen
Faced with a broken Radio Shack laptop from 1983, IEEE Spectrum editor Stephen Cass didn't throw it away. Instead, he pulled out the logic board and replaced it with a modern microcontroller so he could control the vintage screen. Cass wrote about his adventure in detail for Spectrum last week.
The Windows Club
Fix Wificx.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11
This post features different solutions to fix Wificx.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11. It’s a BSOD error that mainly occurs when a driver used by Wi-Fi or Network devices has gone missing, become outdated or has become corrupted. Fortunately, you can follow some methods to eliminate this issue.
The Windows Club
How to reclaim space after upgrading Windows 11
In this guide, we show you how to reclaim space after upgrading to Windows 11. Whether you have upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 or from Windows 11 to Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2, this post will help you. Windows 11 has been available for an upgrade since the last year. If you are running your PC on Windows 10, you can update it to Windows 11 for free if all the system requirements are met. It is common that when we upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10. it will take up a lot of storage space on your drive. The good news is that you can free most of the space occupied by Windows 11 after the upgrade in easy ways. As most of the space is occupied by files from previous Windows versions, and log files, you can remove them safely using the built-in features of Windows 11.
Logitech's gaming handheld is an overpriced entry in a crowded market
Logitech is the latest gaming competitor in the handheld and streaming markets. To contend with the likes of the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Luna (as well as your phone), it has entered the Logitech G Cloud as its first offering. You can read our announcement post on the...
The Windows Club
Adobe Photoshop not opening on Windows 11/10
Adobe Photoshop is one of the best graphic editing software available. Photoshop is used by both professionals and hobbyists to edit and manipulate images. Photoshop is very easy to use once you get the basics and there are a whole lot of things that can be done with Photoshop. The many things that can be done with photoshop are only limited by one’s imagination and knowledge. However, the issue where Adobe Photoshop is not opening on your PC can be frustrating. With so many tools available in Photoshop. It is easy to mix and match to complete whatever you want.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
The Windows Club
This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed
If you have landed on this page, it’s most likely you have encountered the error message This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed when opening or performing any app-related tasks on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides the most suitable fixes to successfully resolve this issue on your system.
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far
A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
This Chromebook lets you do your own memory and storage upgrades
Google collaborated with third-party company Framework to create a customizable and upgradable Chromebook (opens in new tab) laptop. As a company, Framework specializes in developing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) laptops that people can upgrade themselves with nothing more than a screwdriver, the parts the company provides, and a bit of patience. Now with the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition (opens in new tab), customizable laptops have entered a new frontier as repairability in the tech industry takes a firmer stance.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $350, Pre-Order the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for $299.99 Shipped – This Week Only
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is great when traveling, especially at hotels, and you can pre-order on this week for just $299.99 shipped, originally $349.99. Weighing just 463g, it boasts a 7″ Full 1080p HD screen, precision gaming controls, complete with gyroscope, and a 12+ hour battery life. Product page.
Comments / 0