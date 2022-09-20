Read full article on original website
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
A Unique Texas Getaway! These Bubble Tents Are Located 4 Hours From Midland-Odessa
Have you heard about this little slice of heaven close to Midland-Odessa? Less than 4 hours away is something I bet many of us have not experienced before. It is in Terlingua, TX and it is called Basecamp Terlingua. First of all, you have to be someone who is open to trying new things. When you visit other cities if you are the type to stay only in the fanciest hotels, this may not be your thing.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
How To Impress a Texan: Pronounce These Town Names Correctly
If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Why Were People Lined Up This Morning At This TEXAS H-E-B? See Video!
Look, it's pretty obvious that we here in TEXAS love us some H-E-B! I mean H-E-B is synonymous with Texas! So, what's up with all the people lining up this morning at this Texas H-E-B? • PEOPLE WERE LINING UP OVERNIGHT AT THIS H-E-B! I mean, look, I will stand...
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Did New Mexico Inspire The Creation of A Hit Cartoon Show?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're a fan of old Cartoon Network shows, you probably remember the show with the cowardly purple dog, fittingly called... If you've seen Courage, you know...
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
