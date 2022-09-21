After the Bell: Ford’s worst stock day; GAP cutting positions; Hoosiers benefit from student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware & Garden and Allisonville Home & Garden By Sullivan, Replay
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode of Local Matters, Mel McMahon chats with Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware & Garden and Allisonville Home & Garden by Sullivan. They talk about taking over the family business, the support he has had while transitioning from traditional hardware stores to lifestyle stores, the importance of giving back to the important causes, and the role small business play in creating healthy, vibrant communities. Thanks for listening!
Tort claim argues fire departments made Walmart distribution center fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Walmart says fire departments responding to a massive distribution center fire made the fire worse. That’s the issue in a tort claim filed by the insurance company behind Walmart’s policy. The town of Plainfield received the notice earlier this month. On March 16,...
Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Nonprofit CICOA to host discussion Thursday on improving health equity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana nonprofit group is on a mission to improve health equity, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities. CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, an agency that helps seniors and people with disabilities remain safely at home and out of care facilities, will host an in-person and online discussion with Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, on Thursday afternoon.
Circle City Classic Parade 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic Parade started at 10 a.m. at the inter section of North and Pennsylvania streets. The celebration is to honor historic black colleges. An estimated 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Indianapolis to see floats, marching bands, drill teams, and...
Shelby Eastern school district to arm staff with guns in new public safety plan
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Staff in a rural Shelby County school district will soon have access to guns inside their facilities. Shelby Eastern school district plans on training and providing firearms to staff members who volunteer to be a part of its new safety plan’s response team. Shelby...
Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Lilly Day of Service brings out hundred of employees to help cleanup, brighten Indianapolis community
There will be different sites around Indianapolis where 950 Lilly employees will be doing 19 different projects to help spiff up parts of the town on Thursday as part of the Lilly Global Day of Service. Every year, Lilly employees volunteer in local communities around the world through our Global...
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday. People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus. “The goal of the event today is to help...
Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
UIndy’s Toriano Clinton sets program’s all-time rushing record
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis all-time rushing king is officially Toriano Clinton. On Saturday at Ohio Dominican, Clinton rushed for 179 yards on the ground, upping his career rushing total to 3,948 yards to set the new Hounds program record. A game-winning drive with under two minutes...
I-70 closed in both directions near Rural and Keystone due to fallen power line
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near-east side is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to a fallen powerline. Traffic is stopped near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a powerline, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter. A backup extends for several miles in both directions.
Settlement with Towne and Terrace condos ends ‘complex legal issues’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nearly decadelong legal battle between the Indianapolis city government and the homeowners’ association for the Towne and Terrace is over. The condominium complex is southeast of the intersection of East 42nd Street and Post Road on the city’s northeast side. The global settlement...
