After the Bell: Ford’s worst stock day; GAP cutting positions; Hoosiers benefit from student loan forgiveness

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode of Local Matters, Mel McMahon chats with Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware & Garden and Allisonville Home & Garden by Sullivan. They talk about taking over the family business, the support he has had while transitioning from traditional hardware stores to lifestyle stores, the importance of giving back to the important causes, and the role small business play in creating healthy, vibrant communities. Thanks for listening!

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO