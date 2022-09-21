Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
WIS-TV
Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Financial Officer of a Sumter non-profit is facing years in federal prison. Investigators said the man defrauded the organization of over $800,000. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department. Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) is a 501c3...
WIS-TV
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the passing of a police officer who died during a fitness assessment. Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley, of Columbia, suffered a medical emergency during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to officials, Owens Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gun Buy Back event in Lower Richland community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With no questions asked, guns can be turned in for compensation at a gun buyback event in Lower Richland. The event is the product of a partnership between two local nonprofit organizations, The Bridge Over Foundation and J.U.M.P.S. (Juveniles Upholding Morals and Principles Society). It’s a...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
WIS-TV
Why a billboard in South Carolina now advertises abortion access in California
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2022 candidate for governor is paying for a billboard that South Carolinians may spot on their commutes. But where they won’t spot this candidate is on their ballots this November. The campaign of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat up for re-election for his...
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
WIS-TV
Lakewood High School students facing potential charges in alleged drug use, distribution investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says up to three students at Lakewood High School are facing potential charges in connection with an investigation into alleged drug use and distribution on school grounds. The sheriff’s office said more information is needed to determine whether family court...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia moving forward with plans to establish railroad quiet zones and silence train horns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those who are tired of hearing train horns in the city of Columbia, relief is coming. This week Columbia city council approved a contract with Norfolk Southern to establish railroad quiet zones, where train horns are only used in emergency situations, at eight railroad crossings between Gadsden Street and College Street downtown.
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
WIS-TV
Midlands hit by another earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
WIS-TV
Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metro Airport broke a heat record Thursday. The National Weather Service Columbia said the airport reached 98 degrees. The previous record was 96 degrees. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Working on your mental and emotional health
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is life driving you a little crazy? Too much on your plate. Too stressed to feel blessed? It’s time to focus on mental and emotional health. Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist. She’s the founder of Vital Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical Therapy.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Free Workshop and Concert for local gospel singers ‘Choir Dayze’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming event wants to bring back the old school choir feel. “Choir Dayze” is a workshop and free concert that aims to teach the fundamentals of songs and create a solid foundation for musical worship. The worship features popular and well-known local praise and...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for burglary
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton. “We’ve been watching Dollar General stores since several have been broken into over the past few months,” he said. “Even with this arrest, we’re still watching these types of stores,” said sheriff Ravenell.
