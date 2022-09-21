ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes re-sign center Barrett Hayton to two-year deal

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzuyS_0i3f1qX000
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With training camps almost underway, the Coyotes have finally taken care of their last restricted free agent, announcing the signing of center Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. While the team didn’t release the financial details, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports that the deal will carry an AAV of $1.775M while CapFriendly provides the breakdown:

2022-23: $1.42M

2023-24: $2.13M

The 22-year-old was the fifth-overall selection by Arizona back in 2018 and while he has shown some improvement since then, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t yet lived up to that draft billing. Last season, Hayton spent most of the season with the Coyotes, recording 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games while averaging over 16 minutes per game; all of those numbers were career-highs. He also got into four games with AHL Tucson where he only managed a single assist.

Injuries have limited Hayton as well in the early going as he only has 94 career NHL appearances under his belt over his three professional seasons, notching 13 goals and 18 assists. His numbers haven’t been much better in the minors either as he has managed just seven goals and nine assists in 35 AHL contests. But he’s still young enough to believe that his best days are still ahead of him.

This bridge contract allows both sides a little more time to assess Hayton’s long-term future. His days of waiver exemption are now over so he’ll be up with Arizona for the entire season for the first time and he’ll likely have a spot in their top six again in 2022-23. If he can take some strides offensively over the next couple of years, he’ll put himself in line for a nice raise in 2024 and cement himself as part of their long-term plans. He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $2.13M in 2024 to retain his rights as a restricted free agent, this time with arbitration eligibility.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at NHL's last 10 restricted free agents

And then there were ten. After Cayden Primeau inked his deal yesterday, there are now ten restricted free agents who have not yet signed contracts for next season. These players must be signed by Dec. 1, or they will not be eligible to play in the NHL at all. Jason...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL modifies major penalty review for 2022-23

There appears to be only one change to the NHL Rulebook for 2022-23, but it’s one that addresses some significant controversies from the past few seasons. According to a report from Scouting The Refs, referees will now be able to nullify a major penalty after a video review. The...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins announce training-camp roster

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers discussing three veteran players to add on minimum deal

The Edmonton Oilers added a quality AHL scorer in Justin Bailey to their organization, bringing him in on a PTO and an AHL deal. That doesn’t mean they’re done adding, though, and The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports via a team source that the Oilers are considering adding a forward on a league-minimum deal, similar to the contract Ryan Murray recently signed. (subscription link) Per Nugent-Bowman, the Oilers are discussing three players: Zach Aston-Reese, Riley Nash, and Jake Virtanen.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign former first-rounder Zach Senyshyn to PTO

The 2015 NHL Draft is one Boston Bruins fans would very much like to forget. Now, one of their three infamous first-round picks is joining his potential third NHL organization in a matter of months. Forward Zach Senyshyn Wednesday signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils, the team announced.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Golden Knights' salary cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Barrett Hayton
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks sign veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser to PTO

The Vancouver Canucks are bringing in some extra defensive depth, signing free agent Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout. The veteran will attend training camp with the Canucks and try to earn an NHL contract. DeKeyser, 32, has spent his entire career to this point with the Detroit Red Wings,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Who would be the best fit for a trade with Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist?

With Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist’s trade request now well-known, efforts continue to find the youngster a new home for the upcoming season. If the belief that he won’t attend training camp in New York holds true, that could be a trigger point for GM Chris Drury to avoid any distractions heading into camp while getting a chance to integrate whichever player or prospect they get for the rearguard at training camp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Phnx Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Taking a look at the unsettled NHL goaltender market

With training camps on the horizon, there are still some goaltending situations around the NHL that are unsettled. Accordingly, those teams may be planning on picking up a second goaltender on waivers during the preseason as Montreal did with Samuel Montembeault last season. With that in mind, let’s examine who might be looking for a goalie and which teams have a netminder that could be of interest.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season

The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price to be moved to long-term injured reserve

If you were wondering how exactly the Montreal Canadiens were able to fit Kirby Dach’s contract under the salary cap today, you weren’t alone. The deal seemingly put them over the 10% offseason cushion, with a team cap hit of more than $92.7M. Arpon Basu of The Athletic has the answer – Carey Price is going on long-term injured reserve early.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings re-sign Sean Durzi to two-year, $3.4M deal

With training camp just a few days away, the Los Angeles Kings finished up some pressing business. Sean Durzi signed a new two-year contract with the club that carries an average annual value of $1.7M. The restricted free agent did not have arbitration rights this season. Durzi, 23, burst onto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens name Nick Suzuki captain

With Shea Weber’s career now over, and his contract traded away, the Montreal Canadiens were left without a captain. The team has remedied that situation today, by officially introducing Nick Suzuki as the 31st captain in franchise history. He will be joined by Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson, who will serve as alternates this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy