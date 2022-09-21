At long last Bozeman Gallatin's No. 1 golfer, Gavin Klein hopes to peak at divisional and state meets

Read full article on original website
MSUB golfer Dawson Strobel finishes 2nd at SMU Invitational
DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course. Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70). Strobel tied for the tournament high...
Bozeman Gallatin puts a Cherry on top of improbable win over Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – On a breezy Friday night when this football game really didn’t seem winnable for Bozeman Gallatin, the Raptors pulled a Cherry out of the pie to stun Great Falls 20-17 before about 1,200 stunned fans at Memorial Stadium. The Raptors, who managed only 90 yards...
Lien leads Montana State Billings at Oktoberfest Triathlon
LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State Billings freshman Alahna Lien placed 35th out of 49 participants Saturday at the Oktoberfest Triathlon. Competing in the second event of the season, Lien was clocked at one hour, 13 minutes. Teammate Madisan Chavez was 38th at 1:14.04. MSUB's Izzy Siegle, competing for the...
Bill Speltz: FCS title chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Roos Field has been a house of horrors for the Montana State football team, and it delivered several more scares on Saturday. But MSU didn’t let “The Inferno” unsettle another season. The Bobcats survived a scary injury to starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, a...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams. MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
Montana State shows resiliency, embodies 'next man up' mentality in win over Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers. Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?
Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown
DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
Players to watch and game information for Montana State at Eastern Washington
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Roos Field. Vigen was the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Aaron Best. Record: 42-18 Year: 6th. Best has spent 26 years...
Sebastian Valdez has 'earned what he's gotten' playing on Montana State's D-line
BOZEMAN — As Montana State walked off the field in the aftermath of the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, Texas, defensive line coach Shawn Howe pulled aside a group of young defensive linemen. The contingent — which included 2022 starters Brody Grebe, Blake Schmidt, Ben Seymour and...
Montana State volleyball cruises past Eastern Washington
BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team hit a season-high .325 from the field, while holding Eastern Washington to .119 as the Bobcats earned their first straight sweep with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 victory over the Eagles in the Big Sky Conference opener for both squads on Thursday night at Shroyer Gym.
Big Sky coaches, Bobcats reflect on Brent Vigen's first season at Montana State
BOZEMAN — At his introductory press conference as Montana State football’s new head coach, Brent Vigen pointed to both his coaching experience and MSU’s history as precursors for future success. That included the Bobcats’ three national championships, with the last one coming in 1984, as well as...
Montana State Billings men, women suffer soccer setbacks
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept Thursday afternoon during a soccer doubleheader at Yellowjacket Field. In the Great Northwest Athletic Conference matches, the Yellowjacket men lost to Simon Fraser University 2-1 and the MSUB women fell to Saint Martin's 4-1. The men fell to 2-4-0 overall and 0-1-0...
Jake Casagranda throws for 6 touchdowns in Bozeman's rout of Billings Skyview
BOZEMAN — Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack. The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen....
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
Three Forks to add high school softball program
Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14. While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
