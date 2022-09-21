At long last Bozeman Gallatin's No. 1 golfer, Gavin Klein hopes to peak at divisional and state meets

CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers. Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO