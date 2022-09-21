ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing

Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Drops Off Two New Joints Following Funk Flex Challenge

Fat Joe has shared a pair of new records with Funk Flex after the New York DJ challenged the Terror Squad rapper to drop some new music. Joe has been laying low on the music side of thing for a while but Flex awoke the sleeping giant and shared the results on his Hot 97 show Thursday night (September 22). Crack connected with frequent collaborators Cool & Dre and Swizz Beatz on the tracks where he punctured the beat with a series of fiery bars.
HipHopDX.com

Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’

Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
HipHopDX.com

Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments

Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
HipHopDX.com

Iggy Azalea Admits Her Infamous Sway Freestyle Was 'Trash'

Iggy Azalea has admitted that her notorious 2015 freestyle on Sway In The Morning was “trash” in hindsight. The freestyle, which found Azalea spitting memorable bars such as: “Better check my tax bracket/ What you think was gonna happen/ Naggin’ now he’s leaving and y’all broke up like Mad Men,” was met with critical disdain from the jump, with one memorable caller known as “John From Tennessee” allegedly calling in to Sway’s radio show to call Azalea out for her tepid bars.
HipHopDX.com

‘Munch’ Rapper Ice Spice Talks Linking With Drake: 'I Did Not Really Expect That'

“Munch” rapper Ice Spice has revealed what it was like hanging out with Drake after he flew her out to Toronto, Canada, last month. The curly-haired rapper had a chat with RapCaviar where she spoke about the impromptu meet-up and the time Drizzy reached out to her on Instagram to shout her out on her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and a freestyle she did for On the Radar Radio.
HipHopDX.com

Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree

Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
HipHopDX.com

Mavi Announces Sophomore Album & Drops Video For ‘Baking Soda’

Mavi is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts. While the project is slated to arrive next month, the 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star delivered on Friday (September 23) the visual to lead single “Baking Soda.”. For the simplistic Brick-directed clip, the...
HipHopDX.com

Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
