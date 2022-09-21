Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
HipHopDX.com
Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’
Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Admits Her Infamous Sway Freestyle Was 'Trash'
Iggy Azalea has admitted that her notorious 2015 freestyle on Sway In The Morning was “trash” in hindsight. The freestyle, which found Azalea spitting memorable bars such as: “Better check my tax bracket/ What you think was gonna happen/ Naggin’ now he’s leaving and y’all broke up like Mad Men,” was met with critical disdain from the jump, with one memorable caller known as “John From Tennessee” allegedly calling in to Sway’s radio show to call Azalea out for her tepid bars.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
HipHopDX.com
‘Munch’ Rapper Ice Spice Talks Linking With Drake: 'I Did Not Really Expect That'
“Munch” rapper Ice Spice has revealed what it was like hanging out with Drake after he flew her out to Toronto, Canada, last month. The curly-haired rapper had a chat with RapCaviar where she spoke about the impromptu meet-up and the time Drizzy reached out to her on Instagram to shout her out on her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and a freestyle she did for On the Radar Radio.
HipHopDX.com
Future Issues Cryptic Response To Criticism Over Sale Of His Music Catalog
Future has cryptically replied to criticism he’s received in the wake of selling off his publishing catalog for an eight-figure payday. Reports emerged on Tuesday (September 20) that King Pluto had sold a huge chunk of his publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, comprised of over 612 songs that included hits like “Life Is Good” and “Jumpman” with Drake, “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” with Rihanna, “Low Life” with The Weeknd and “Mask Off.”
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Salutes Young Thug After Watching Lil Baby’s ‘Untrapped’ Documentary
Irv Gotti has saluted Young Thug after watching Lil Baby‘s Untrapped documentary, which includes the story of how Thugga paid Lil Baby in the early days of his career to stay out of the streets. “My sons told me I need to watch this @lilbaby Doc,” Gotti wrote on...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Unveils Masked Superhero Alter-Ego: ‘I’m Here To Save Your Wack Parties’
Rick Ross has added to his long list of aliases, but this new one is a little different from the rest. The Teflon Don unveiled his latest alter-ego on Wednesday (September 21), posting a video on Instagram showing him wearing a superhero mask featuring the logo of his Belaire sparkling wine brand.
HipHopDX.com
JID 'The Forever Story' Is Technically Sound But Fails To Break The Mold
Dreamville at the time of its inception served more as a creative outlet and home for the music of its boss J. Cole than as a proper label imprint. Before its joint venture deal with Interscope Records, Dreamville already had Omen on its roster, but it was Bas’ signing in 2014 that hinted at Cole’s vision to build a true collective. In the following two years, the Friday Night Lights rapper recruited Cozz and DMV singer Ari Lennox to the team, both of whom contributed to the Revenge of the Dreamers mixtapes. The growth was present, but by the end of 2016 it had become clear that in order to compete with the other rapper-helmed labels, Dreamville would have to amass more star power.
HipHopDX.com
Mavi Announces Sophomore Album & Drops Video For ‘Baking Soda’
Mavi is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Laughing So Hard It Hurts. While the project is slated to arrive next month, the 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star delivered on Friday (September 23) the visual to lead single “Baking Soda.”. For the simplistic Brick-directed clip, the...
HipHopDX.com
YK Osiris Pays Homage To Drake & Usher With New Tattoo
YK Osiris is showing a lot of love to Drake and Usher with a brand new tattoo he got of their respective logos — the letter “u” and the OVO owl. The “Worth It” singer hopped on his Instagram Story this week to show off the new ink he got on the side of his right leg of a chain with the logos attached as pendants.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Causing Her ‘Stress’ Throughout Divorce
Kanye West has issued a public apology to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy mogul sat down with ABC News for a rare interview and elaborated on the recent headlines that have consumed him this past year, including his very public divorce from the Kardashians star. “This is the mother...
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave 'Beautiful Mind' Improves On His Formula
Late last year, soul-trap titan Rod Wave briefly worried his burgeoning fanbase. A snippet of “Nirvana,” which features lines like “made plenty money, wrote my will, my kids is good,” posted to his Instagram page had fans concerned that the Florida rapper was struggling with his mental health.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Accused Of Ripping Off Another Artist’s Track: ‘You’re Stealing From Women’
DaBaby‘s latest single, “Boogeyman” — which sparked quite a bit of discussion due to its subject matter — may have also put the artist on track for a legal battle. Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused the controversial rapper of copying the entire hook for an unreleased song of hers, also titled “Boogeyman.” Hendrix told Rolling Stone that she’s even more angry about how the artist chose to use her work.
