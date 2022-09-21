With this being the first game for both teams, it was a slow start at Wells Fargo. After a scoreless first period, the Flyers Noah Cates took advantage of a power power two minutes into the second making it 1-0 Philadelphia. The penalty was on Jakob Lauko, who was able to rebound in the third period to tie the game, 1-1, with under just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. The winger collected a puck in the slot and ripped a wrister low blocker-side on Flyers goalie Troy Grosenick.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO