NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) Defenseman will not skate on day two of training camp. by Chicago Blackhawks Communications / Blackhawks.com. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Jakub Galvas will not practice today (oblique strain). BLOG: Defense First as Camp Opens | Training Camp Day...
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - September 23
WINNIPEG - Pierre-Luc Dubois and his Team Steen group had a tough task on Friday. First, they hopped on the ice for a 60-minute skate that focused on defensive structure and all the details that go into the new system head coach Rick Bowness wants the Winnipeg Jets to play.
NHL
Thomas earns 87 overall rating on NHL 23
Blues forward joins Kyrou, Tarasenko among video game's top players. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has earned an 87 overall rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 23 video game. Rated out of 100, Thomas increased his rating by five points from the start of last year and joins...
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre ICE Arena, marking the final day of preparations before Detroit takes the ice for Sunday's annual Red & White scrimmage in Traverse City. As camp continues, first-year NHL head coach Derek Lalonde said he's impressed with how his...
NHL
B's Fall to Flyers in Preseason Opener
With this being the first game for both teams, it was a slow start at Wells Fargo. After a scoreless first period, the Flyers Noah Cates took advantage of a power power two minutes into the second making it 1-0 Philadelphia. The penalty was on Jakob Lauko, who was able to rebound in the third period to tie the game, 1-1, with under just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. The winger collected a puck in the slot and ripped a wrister low blocker-side on Flyers goalie Troy Grosenick.
NHL
Postgame 5: The Brothers were 'on the Cates'
The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. Brothers Noah and Jackson Cates provided Philadelphia's two goals in the victory.
NHL
CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
NHL
O'Reilly wants to stay with Blues but 'no real urgency' for new contract
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly would like to sign a contract to remain with the St. Louis Blues but said it doesn't have to happen prior to the season. The center is in the final season of a seven-year contract he signed July 3, 2015, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
NHL
Canucks season preview: Must overcome difficult early schedule
Play first five on road in three time zones, 11 of initial 17 away from home. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
'HE'S SO SMART, SO SKILLED'
When Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets - followed by the Matthew Tkachuk trade a few weeks later - the news hit hard. But the uncertainty of it all soon turned to excitement. "Obviously, it was pretty big news," Lindholm said of the blockbuster summer. "Johnny wanted to go...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
Ovechkin focusing on winning Stanley Cup again, not catching Howe
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin began his 18th NHL training camp Thursday not focused on the 21 goals he needs to score to catch Gordie Howe for second in NHL history, but thinking more about the number of chances he has left to win the Stanley Cup again with the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Crosby, Penguins feel Stanley Cup window still open entering season
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby isn't interested in a fairy tale ending for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, the captain wants to get back to basics after fellow center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang signed new contracts this offseason. "It's not about, necessarily, the Cinderella story," Crosby said at training...
