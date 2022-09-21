ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events

Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
Grice Connect

Elizabeth James

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
