Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events
Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
Zoning Moratorium Committee created by county to help guide process
Nine citizens have been selected by the Bulloch County Commission to serve on the Zoning Moratorium Committee. They have been charged with helping guide the process of updating the county’s comprehensive land use plan including zoning updates. They held their first meeting on September 12, 2022. On Monday, September...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
New ambulance, radios and land bank appointments approved at Bulloch County Commission meeting
Commissioner Timmy Rushing, Vice Chair, presided over the Bulloch County Commission regular bi-monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. Commision Chair Roy Thompson was not in attendance. It was a rare absence for Chairman Thompson. Even though there were no zoning issues presented to the commissioners during the...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now. He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WJCL
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
WJCL
2 women taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown Savannah. It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Telfair Square. According to Savannah Fire, a woman driving a sedan was rounding the corner when two other women stepped out...
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Elizabeth James
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
wtoc.com
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
