ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech stuns No. 22 Texas in overtime

In front of a capacity crowd (60,975) at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech football upset No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime. Senior kicker Trey Wolff drilled the walk-off 20-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders their first home win over the Longhorns since 2008, according to Tech Athletics. After...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football

A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Horns Down should not count as penalty

As long-time rivals Texas Tech and Texas take the field on Sept. 24, Tech football players must refrain themselves from signing the notorious ‘Horns Down’ gesture. This is due to the gesture being categorized as a penalty for an unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Big 12 officials. While it...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
University Daily

Tech football looks ahead to Big 12 gauntlet

Texas Tech football is set to begin Big 12 play Saturday at 2:30 p.m at Jones AT&T Stadium when it takes on the Texas Longhorns. The Red Raiders will attempt to finish conference play with a winning record for the first time since 2009, according to Sports Reference. TEXAS. Longhorns’...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Linus College#Texas Tech Athletics#The Engineering Key#Tailgate Express
Awesome 98

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips

My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field.  “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L.  Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy