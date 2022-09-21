ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night

At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees finally drop reserve outfielder after disappointing showing

The New York Yankees have plenty of outfield depth heading into the postseason, especially with the expected return of Andrew Benintendi at some point. They also have Aaron Hicks as a primary reserve option and have found incredible value in Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has been one of the best defensive...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Yardbarker

Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox

The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on star utilityman DJ LeMahieu

The New York Yankees are getting healthier by the day, returning starting pitcher Luis Severino on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first game back after being placed on the 60-day IL in July, he gave up one earned run over 5.0 innings. Severino is further making a good...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Tommy John Surgery#The Buffalo Bisons#The Rochester Red Wings#The Toronto Blue Jays#Dunedin#Cuban
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration

After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy