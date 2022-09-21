Read full article on original website
ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT
AUBURN, Ala. — Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Mizzou fans. On Saturday, Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime, resulting in a 17-14 Auburn victory before a stunned crowd of 85,750 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
See Auburn football fans cheer loudly when Robby Ashford announced as starting quarterback
The Auburn football team announced a new starting quarterback on Saturday morning. Auburn is going with Robby Ashford as the starter against Missouri. Ashford, a transfer from Oregon, is making his first start at quarterback for Auburn. The Auburn football fans liked the choice, and they made that known Saturday...
Fast start critical for Mizzou football in latest road test at Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — From the golden eagle swooping down over the field before kickoff, to the 87,000-strong at Jordan-Hare Stadium, to the cries of “War Eagle” that fill the air, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has witnessed every game-day tradition his team will experience for the first time Saturday when the Tigers play at Auburn.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
'Before he became Eli': A look back at Drinkwitz's beginning at Auburn
Ask anyone who played for Auburn during its 2010-11 BCS national championship season, and they’ll likely remember the ice cream bars. A staple of any Thursday walk-through, the frozen treat served as a small reward players and staff looked forward to after another grueling practice. One Thursday, amidst a...
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories. Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and...
