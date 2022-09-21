ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line

AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader

Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories. Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

