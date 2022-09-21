Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges
The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. The...
thecutoffnews.com
ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line
AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite. A few injury updates: Missouri...
thecutoffnews.com
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecutoffnews.com
Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 4 prediction: Can Tigers pull off upset at Auburn?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz made headlines last week when he paraphrased an old Bill Parcells quote. You know the one by now: “Losers assemble in small groups and complain, while winners assemble as a team and find ways to win.”. For Drinkwitz and his Tigers...
thecutoffnews.com
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories. Mae and Inah Canete won their No. 1 doubles matches 6-2 and...
Comments / 0