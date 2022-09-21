Read full article on original website
Jules35
4d ago
Still voting for him. I cannot get past Grassley’s comment on congressional roll call Jan 5 that he,Grassley, would be presiding over the electoral vote since he didn’t think Pence would be there. In my mind, it says Grassley knew ahead of time on the planned insurrection on Jan 6. That’s a traitor and seditionist.m
Reply(2)
2
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Governor Reynold's new ad sparks controversy over open boarders and covid-19 response
A new ad released by Governor Reynolds today is raising some eyebrows with its depiction of the border crisis and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC), who was provided with a copy of what Governor Reynolds refers to as the “second ad of the 2022 campaign”. The group says the ad produced by the Kim Reynolds for Iowa Campaign skews visual references of migrants and refugees negatively with the falsehood of “open borders.” LULAC Iowa Political Director Joe Enriquez Henry had this to say,
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bleedingheartland.com
Five things not to do when running for office
U.S. Senate nominee Mike Franken faced every candidate's nightmare on September 19 when the Republican-funded website Iowa Field Report published allegations that the Democrat kissed his former campaign manager Kimberley Strope-Boggus without consent. The Des Moines Police Department's incident report, dated April 12, described the events that led to Strope-Boggus'...
Iowa family makes history as the 1st successful tribal customary adoption
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A tribal customary adoption is when the state and tribe work out an agreement to place a Native American child up for adoption, with the expectation a nontribal member becomes the new parent. This is done without severing ties with the child's tribe. Bradley and...
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
Fourth District Democrat Candidate Says Carbon Pipelines Won’t Work
(Nevada, IA) — The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week.
KCCI.com
Verdict expected today in Doug Jensen trial
WASHINGTON — We are waiting to hear the verdict in thefederal trial of Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man facing multiple charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Throughout the trial, we heard from seven witnesses, all called up to the stand by...
KCCI.com
Count The Kicks advocates for their program to be used across the country
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa program has reduced the stillborn rate in our state by one percentage point every quarter since it began in 2008, according to an international study. Count the Kicks was founded by five Iowa women who all had stillborn children. They encourage other pregnant...
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Auditors group battles election misinformation
(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride
WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 3