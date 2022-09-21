ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Proposed 416-unit apartment complex wins planning board's support

A proposal for a new 416-unit apartment complex earned the support of Palm Coast's planning board at a meeting on Sept. 20. Palm Coast City Council prepares for the Pink Army 5k. The Palm Coast City Council read its annual proclamation supporting AdventHealth's breast cancer awareness efforts during a meeting...
PALM COAST, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information

Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. With Tropical Storm Ian heading for Florida, DeSantis extends emergency declaration to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
BUNNELL, FL

