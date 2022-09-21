ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

KEYC

Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents will be able to chip in their opinions today concerning the city’s proposed projects for next year. An open house will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today at 6 p.m. where city officials will talk with residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA
KEYC

City of Mankato hosts city investment plan open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The open house provided a chance for the public to learn about the upcoming investment plan for 2023. Items that drew attention included upcoming park projects. Tourtellette Park is slated for improvements to both the playground and pickleball courts. City officials say that these open houses...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast

Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MY Place moving to a new location in 2024

The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts. First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mayo Clinic Health...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

A look at what’s trending with interior fall decor

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year when many people are switching out the bright summer décor with the warm colors of fall. Lisa and Kelsey checked in with local designer Deb Morin of Neutral Groundz in lower North Mankato for some helpful tips.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Outlasts UMary

After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond. Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study. Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening

(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

One person dead following house fire in Waseca

Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma. Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns. Updated:...
WASECA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.

