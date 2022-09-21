ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Batavia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Eaton Register Herald

Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced

EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
EATON, OH
wnewsj.com

Blazing a new trail through city and beyond

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident
WLWT 5

Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TERRACE PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
linknky.com

Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington

Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy