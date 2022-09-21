Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WLWT 5
Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters from three counties responded to an early morning fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Union Hill Road, Friday morning on reports of a structure fire. The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. According to reports, fire crews from Pike, Adams, and Scioto Counties responded to put out the flames. No injuries were...
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Eaton Register Herald
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
wnewsj.com
Blazing a new trail through city and beyond
WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Harrison and McHenry avenues in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Middletown officer gets award for life-saving actions while responding to motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown police officer was given an award this week for his life-saving actions after a motorcycle crash last month. Officer Adam Grindstaff was one of the first to respond to the crash involving two motorcycles. When he got to the scene he found one person with a bad leg injury who was bleeding profusely.
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
WLWT 5
Officials announce restrictions along Daniel Carter Beard Bridge beginning this weekend
NEWPORT, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Department announced restrictions along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge next week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. A single, southbound lane along the Daniel Carter Beard bridge will be closed while officials perform...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0