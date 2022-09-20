ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite

Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite may have 8 more collabs planned before the end of 2022

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, and this is partly due to the business strategy of Epic Games. The developer is constantly introducing new content in the form of collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. In the last year alone, we’ve seen multiple Marvel collabs, a Bruno Mars collab, and Dragon Ball Z, with rumors about more incoming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Fortnite#Epic Games#Content Creator#Inspiration#Video Game#The Item Shop#Japanese
dotesports.com

Fortnite’s 5th birthday celebrations kick off this week

While it may be hard to believe, Fortnite battle royale was released five years ago on Sept. 26, 2017. In the time since, the game has developed beyond its tower defense and battle royale roots to become a platform for different game modes and experiences. And now, Epic Games is set to celebrate this anniversary of the battle royale in a big way starting on Sept. 23 at 8am CT.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to set or remove the FPS cap in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a game that can take a toll on your computer. While it’s one of the most popular battle royales on the market and it’s free to play, it can take a lot of processing power and some powerful graphics card to render the game as it’s intended. Even then, you’ll need to worry about the frames per second that your game runs at in order to get smooth and competitive experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid

The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship

The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Last but not least: Evil Geniuses secures VALORANT partnership with Riot

North American organization Evil Geniuses has obtained a partnership with developers Riot Games to compete in the Americas international VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and reported by anonymous Brazilian independent reporter “Noyn.”. Evil Geniuses will complete the lineup for the Americas league alongside NRG, Sentinels,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment

On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A casual fan’s guide on who to root for at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Sometimes, the competitive League of Legends scene can be hard to keep up with. Even as a die-hard fan of the esport, there are so many different organizations and players across the world with top teams battling tooth-and-nail for recognition and glory. Frankly, it can get pretty overwhelming, especially when you’re just getting into the swing of things as a new spectator.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?

The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy