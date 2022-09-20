Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
dotesports.com
How to easily dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite
Fortnite is an ever-evolving battle royale that frequently provides new updates with content and challenges to test players and keep them engaged. Every week, Epic Games introduces new quests for the weekly challenges as well as the narrative-focused Paradise quests. And now, one of the weekly quests asks players to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4
Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
dotesports.com
Fortnite may have 8 more collabs planned before the end of 2022
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, and this is partly due to the business strategy of Epic Games. The developer is constantly introducing new content in the form of collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. In the last year alone, we’ve seen multiple Marvel collabs, a Bruno Mars collab, and Dragon Ball Z, with rumors about more incoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s 5th birthday celebrations kick off this week
While it may be hard to believe, Fortnite battle royale was released five years ago on Sept. 26, 2017. In the time since, the game has developed beyond its tower defense and battle royale roots to become a platform for different game modes and experiences. And now, Epic Games is set to celebrate this anniversary of the battle royale in a big way starting on Sept. 23 at 8am CT.
dotesports.com
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
dotesports.com
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
dotesports.com
SUNSfan creates new Dota 2 game mode—and fans are already dying to play it
Dota 2 has had a lot of custom games over the years. Some of them stem from special modes included in the yearly battle pass such as Diretide, Siltbreaker, and Aghanim’s Labyrinth. Others gained popularity because of the users that created them such as Dota Auto Chess. Earlier today,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
dotesports.com
How to set or remove the FPS cap in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that can take a toll on your computer. While it’s one of the most popular battle royales on the market and it’s free to play, it can take a lot of processing power and some powerful graphics card to render the game as it’s intended. Even then, you’ll need to worry about the frames per second that your game runs at in order to get smooth and competitive experience.
dotesports.com
When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
dotesports.com
CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid
The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
dotesports.com
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
dotesports.com
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
dotesports.com
Seer’s passive used to make enemies hear a terrifying heartbeat in their head, says Apex Legends designer
A Respawn designer has drawn the curtain back on early versions of Seer’s controversial passive in Apex Legends and why they’ve chosen to leave it the way it is for the time being. During a Reddit AMA featuring senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan...
dotesports.com
Last but not least: Evil Geniuses secures VALORANT partnership with Riot
North American organization Evil Geniuses has obtained a partnership with developers Riot Games to compete in the Americas international VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and reported by anonymous Brazilian independent reporter “Noyn.”. Evil Geniuses will complete the lineup for the Americas league alongside NRG, Sentinels,...
dotesports.com
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
dotesports.com
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Sometimes, the competitive League of Legends scene can be hard to keep up with. Even as a die-hard fan of the esport, there are so many different organizations and players across the world with top teams battling tooth-and-nail for recognition and glory. Frankly, it can get pretty overwhelming, especially when you’re just getting into the swing of things as a new spectator.
dotesports.com
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
Comments / 0