Times-Union Newspaper
Via Credit Union Sponsors The New Jefferson STEM MakerSpace
Recently, Via Credit Union donated $2,000 to Jefferson STEM Elementary School to provide equipment, materials and training for the new MakerSpace at Jefferson. The concept to create a MakerSpace at Jefferson was championed by several teachers at Jefferson including Evan Overman, Jennifer Long, Sandy McClellan, Lauren Harbison, Daniel Scott and Jennifer McCammon. Several teachers pursued a MakerSpace training program where they learned to develop ideas and curriculum for a new MakerSpace, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bowen Center Recognized As An AchieveWELL 5 Star Designated Company By The Wellness Council Of Indiana
The Wellness Council of Indiana has designated Bowen Center as a 5 Star AchieveWELL organization. The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts, according to a news release from Bowen Center.
