Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
Times-Union Newspaper
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Trivia Night
The Kosciusko County Republican Party held its third annual trivia night at Stacy’s Restaurant on Thursday. The event was organized and hosted by the Young Republicans of Kosciusko County. Republican candidate for prosecuting attorney Brad Voelz and his team took first place. Team members pictured (L to R) are Mark Caruso, Lana Horoho, Matthew Buehler, Jody Hill, Nick Stouder (behind Hill) and Voelz.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.24.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
casscountyonline.com
Chase Road resurfacing project scheduled to begin Sept. 27, 2022
Last Updated on September 22, 2022 by Cass County Highway Department. Resurfacing work for all of Chase Road is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The work will begin with asphalt milling and then paving. Drivers on Chase Road will experience some delays, and some temporary closures at the roundabout when the paving phase is conducted there. Drivers are encouraged to be patient and use an alternate route if possible. Weather permitting, the work should be finished within one week.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rosaline Louise ‘Rosie’ Ulrey
NORTH MANCHESTER – Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. Rosie was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton, to Verlie Burdette and Edna Rosette Umbarger Howard. Rosie married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. Family and friends...
abc57.com
Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28
NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
Times-Union Newspaper
Aviation Class Changing Lives At WACC
Eric Coburn is changing his students’ lives by teaching them how to soar in his aviation class at the Warsaw Area Career Center. The students are also changing his life. “It changes their life. It changes their perspective. I see a major change from when they first come into the classroom until after they’ve completed that flight,” he said. “And on two occasions I’ve had parents call me and ask me, ‘What did you do to my child?’ I don’t think I did anything. They changed. And that’s very, very rewarding. This program is changing a lot of lives, a lot of their lives, and I think they understand responsibility more. And the confidence they have developed, to know that they can fly, if they want to, they can fly.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
Times-Union Newspaper
Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case
After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
