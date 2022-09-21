Eric Coburn is changing his students’ lives by teaching them how to soar in his aviation class at the Warsaw Area Career Center. The students are also changing his life. “It changes their life. It changes their perspective. I see a major change from when they first come into the classroom until after they’ve completed that flight,” he said. “And on two occasions I’ve had parents call me and ask me, ‘What did you do to my child?’ I don’t think I did anything. They changed. And that’s very, very rewarding. This program is changing a lot of lives, a lot of their lives, and I think they understand responsibility more. And the confidence they have developed, to know that they can fly, if they want to, they can fly.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO