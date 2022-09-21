Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.

