Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Aviation Class Changing Lives At WACC
Eric Coburn is changing his students’ lives by teaching them how to soar in his aviation class at the Warsaw Area Career Center. The students are also changing his life. “It changes their life. It changes their perspective. I see a major change from when they first come into the classroom until after they’ve completed that flight,” he said. “And on two occasions I’ve had parents call me and ask me, ‘What did you do to my child?’ I don’t think I did anything. They changed. And that’s very, very rewarding. This program is changing a lot of lives, a lot of their lives, and I think they understand responsibility more. And the confidence they have developed, to know that they can fly, if they want to, they can fly.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Julie Mishler Invited to USA Swimming National Select Camp
FISHERS – Milford-native Julie Mishler was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp, which takes place October 6-9 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The elite training camp features 51 of the nation’s fastest emerging female swimmers. “We are...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Trivia Night
The Kosciusko County Republican Party held its third annual trivia night at Stacy’s Restaurant on Thursday. The event was organized and hosted by the Young Republicans of Kosciusko County. Republican candidate for prosecuting attorney Brad Voelz and his team took first place. Team members pictured (L to R) are Mark Caruso, Lana Horoho, Matthew Buehler, Jody Hill, Nick Stouder (behind Hill) and Voelz.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bacon Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko County Literacy and the Kosciusko Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening as well as being a voracious reader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Rosaline Louise ‘Rosie’ Ulrey
NORTH MANCHESTER – Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. Rosie was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton, to Verlie Burdette and Edna Rosette Umbarger Howard. Rosie married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. Family and friends...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bent Leg Antique Marketplace Has 'Something For Everyone'
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Bent Leg Antique Marketplace, 1621 W. Lake St., Warsaw. Owner Andrea Stavedahl said she opened the store in January. It was Saturdays only through mid-February, but then hours switched to full-time after that. This is the first antique shop she’s owned,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.24.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways
WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case
After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Bounces Back, Picks Up 3-0 Win Over Wawasee
SYRACUSE – Warsaw volleyball got back on course after a tough five-set loss to Carroll Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-11) on the road at Wawasee Thursday night. The win is the Tigers’ fourteenth of the season as the team moves to 14-7. The win also puts Warsaw at 5-0 in Northern Lakes Conference play, tied for first with NorthWood.
Times-Union Newspaper
Triton Defeats Pioneer For First Time Ever In 35-12 Win
The Triton Trojan faithful were treated to a sight that had never been seen in school history at Trojan Field Friday night, as Triton defeated Pioneer 35-12 for the team’s first ever victory over the Panthers. The game was a defensive battle in the first half before the ground-and-pound offense of the Trojans eventually wore the visitors out.
Comments / 0