Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.24.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
WILX-TV
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before. WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam. While some of the questions were multiple choice...
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
95.3 MNC
Student removed from Buchanan Community Schools after making threat
A student suspected in making a threat or threats against Buchanan Community Schools has been removed from school. Since Sep. 14, there have been at least three threats. The first was resolved based on the student code of conduct. The second threat on September 16th involved a handwritten note and...
WNDU
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a student was arrested Thursday after a gun was found inside a backpack at Washington High School. A South Bend Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted just before 12:30 p.m. about a fight between two students inside the school. While...
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case
After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
WISH-TV
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. waiting to turn. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus that was traveling east on Cook Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
