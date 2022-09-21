ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.24.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Wcs#Transportation Department#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Debt Service#Rainy Day Fund#Traffic#Warsaw Community Schools#The Warsaw School Board
95.3 MNC

Student removed from Buchanan Community Schools after making threat

A student suspected in making a threat or threats against Buchanan Community Schools has been removed from school. Since Sep. 14, there have been at least three threats. The first was resolved based on the student code of conduct. The second threat on September 16th involved a handwritten note and...
BUCHANAN, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WALKERTON, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case

After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award

INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. waiting to turn. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus that was traveling east on Cook Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Whitko FFA Named State Champions

WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN

