Despite The Recent Announcement Of A Closed Beta, More Than 40 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage From Diablo 4 Has Been Revealed From A Test Build Of The Game

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
The release of Overwatch 2 is rapidly approaching, and Blizzard has already shown players some of how its expanding cast of heroes will be updated. There are now fewer than two weeks until the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games, which will feature significant changes to both returning and brand-new characters.
New Genshin Impact leaks give additional details on one of the game’s most prominent characters, the Dendro Archon Nahida. Currently, Nahida is the primary non-player character in the Archon quest that takes place in the new Sumeru region. Nahida will join the roster in one of the forthcoming Genshin...
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more. The revamped game library is the most notable change you’ll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you’re subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.
Over a million people are actively playing Destiny 2, making it one of the most popular looter shooters. Destiny 2, released in 2017, successfully expanded upon the story and lore established by the original game and will continue to do so with future story content updates. But unfortunately, many gamers have been left wanting more after seeing the Lightfall trailer, released not too long ago.
I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
The critically acclaimed and commercially successful computer game Elden Ring is getting the tabletop treatment courtesy of Steamforged Games. In a recent announcement, Steamforged stated that they will be publishing a board game adaptation of Elden Ring and that they would use a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the construction of the new game.
The most recent State of Play announced that a DualSense based on God of War: Ragnarok would be coming out on November 9. Sony has just presented their monthly State of Play conference, unveiling new titles, including Tekken 8 and Rise of the Ronin, and updates to previously announced games like the rebranding of Project Eve as Stellar Blade.
If you haven't yet tried it out, one of Steam's best early access games has returned once more to its lowest price ever recorded through the game's official Steam listing. That game is none other than Satisfactory, the hit from Coffee Stain Studios that's remained in early access since its debut on Steam years ago. This deal is live for just a couple of more days as well, so if you're planning on taking advantage of the offer, now's the time to do so.
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
