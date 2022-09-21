ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of Social Media after a Big 12 Shakeup During OSU’s Bye Week

The Cowboys were safely nestled into their off week while the rest of the Big 12 went nuts. No. 6 Oklahoma lost its conference opener to Kansas State in Norman. No. 22 Texas fell to Texas Tech. And Kansas keeps winning with a victory over Duke. The Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and sit atop the league. Let’s see what the internet has to say about all that craziness.
OSU Max: Gundy Breaks Down Film of Arizona State Game

The Cowboys don’t play this week, but the fine people at OSU Max provided us with some content to share with you all. For the uninitiated, OSU Max is a video subscription services through OSU Athletics that brings a ton of behind-the-scenes content like mini documentaries following OSU’s teams and athletes, sit-down interviews with coaches, players and former players, and exclusive film breakdowns.
