Quirks of cannabis tax formula mean heavy burden for Nevada cultivators as prices drop

1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
Real property tax deadline in Carson City fast approaching
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. If a property owner owes more than $100, they can make their payment in four installments between August...
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
Sisolak announces discount prescription drug card for Nevada residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada residents are eligible for a free discount card that could save them money on their prescription drugs, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. The ArrayRx digital discount card will be available to all state residents, regardless of age or income, Sisolak said in launching the program. Applying the discount could save […]
Measure V to hit the ballot: Measure would impose half-cent tax on purchases
A simple majority in favor of the half-cent sales tax will put it on the books. The new tax would be on all applicable sales throughout the incorporated areas of Truckee, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, as well as in unincorporated areas, according to a statement by Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter.
This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project
RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RSCVA CEO Charles Harris gets more than $100,000 bonus, no raise
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Charles Harris was approved for an annual bonus of more than $100,000 — nearly double the bonus that he received last year — but did not get a permanent raise as board members balked at the high bonus amount that the executive received. The RSCVA board of...
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City
At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
Fearing a recession-fueled housing-crisis? Don’t. Here’s why
This opinion column was submitted by Beau Keenan, president and owner of Dickson Realty. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the third consecutive time to tame inflation, and continued economic uncertainty around a potential recession, homebuyers are facing a very different housing market. Yet, different doesn't mean disaster for first-time homeowners looking to enter the market or existing homeowners thinking about selling. Here are a few considerations for Northern Nevadans to navigate today’s housing market. ...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North Reno
In a push to better serve customers on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions, Chewy has opened a brand new ecommerce fulfillment center in North Reno on North Virginia Street. The facility has over 795,000 square-feet and is the second based in Reno. By comparison, the original Chewy fulfillment center has only 566,000 square-feet and was the first one built by the company.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its incinerators in north Salt Lake summer 2022. The company is rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
