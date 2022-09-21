Klamath Falls City Council hears from activist — again — about formation of permanent Equity Committee

Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka to raise developer fees, a move that could allow more funding for city services
Developer fees will be increasing in Yreka, in a move to better reflect the cost of the administrative work. Similarly, annual fees for dog licenses will remain the same, for now. City officials plan to present an alternative plan at a later date, which would outline how these resident fees may increase.
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Siskiyou recreation group lands a major grant for improvements
Outdoor recreational opportunities abound in the region, but Siskiyou County has one major advantage: Mount Shasta. It is far from the only anchor for outdoor fun in the county, which continues to get a boost from the nonprofit Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance. SORA just scored a Regional Park Program grant...
Herald and News
Nov. 15th deadline set to apply for Klamath County Cultural Coalition grant funds
The Klamath County Cultural Coalition recently received new funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust for the 2022 grant application. Grants to support cultural activities in Klamath County are being offered by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. Grants not exceeding $2,000 will be awarded through a competitive application process.
Herald and News
Lane, Northern Klamath counties may experience intermittent smoke from Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire. The fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir because of their vicinity to the fire. In Oakridge,...
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
KTVL
Classes cancelled Wednesday due to structural problem at Crater High School
MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday classes at Crater High School have been canceled Sept. 21 to allow engineers to address a yet unspecified problem with part of the school's building. Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote to the district Tuesday evening, saying engineers "discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The...
Mount Shasta Herald
Daughter grieves loss of her dad in McKinney Fire, remembers Klamath River's sense of community
When John Cogan died in the McKinney Fire on July 29, he left his family a legacy of creativity and love of the outdoors. Despite being born 3,000 miles away in Connecticut, the 77-year-old Siskiyou County man had deep family connections in the Klamath River Basin, said his daughter, Theresa Cogan, 54.
KCSO Seeking Information About Missing Woman From Chiloquin
Molly May Swedenskey, age 20, was last seen by her family on 9/20/2022, at about 1:00PM, located at her residence in Chiloquin, Oregon. Left behind at her residence were her two small children both under the age of two. This behavior is extremely abnormal for Molly Swedenskey. Klamath County Sheriff’s...
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
aclu-or.org
City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca
On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
oregontoday.net
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
Herald and News
Police complete criminal investigation into Klamath Falls Falcons baseball hazing, alleged assault but won’t release details
A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team. Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
clayconews.com
