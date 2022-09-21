Read full article on original website
SpaceX prepares for Starlink launch ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX is getting ready for a Saturday night launch of more than 50 Starlink satellites, days ahead of Tropical Storm Ian that forced NASA to scrub its Artemis I launch. What You Need To Know. The launch begins at 7:32 p.m. EDT. SpaceX will send 52...
Orlando Police release video from Sept. 5 incident, withhold similar video from July 31 mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following a woman, forcing his way into her downtown Orlando apartment and attacking her on Sept. 5. A suspect in a Sept. 5 attack in downtown Orlando was arrested Friday. Video from the even was released...
Universal passholders can party with star of 'Gabby's Dollhouse'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando passholders can learn dance steps and show off some of their own cat style with Gabby from the hit Netflix series “Gabby’s Dollhouse” on Saturday at a Cat-tastic Dance Party at Universal Studios Florida. What You Need To Know. Cat-tastic Dance...
Volusia Health Department confirms human cases of West Nile Virus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Volusia County, and the Florida Department of Health-Volusia County on Friday issued a mosquito-borne illness alert. Additional residents could become ill, Health Department officials warned. Members of the community to diligently drain standing water from...
To help battle inflation, Fed raises interest rates by 0.75 of a point
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Reserve’s latest rate increase is having a direct impact for local homebuyers. The Fed raised rates by three quarters of a percent late Wednesday. That means for someone looking to buy a home, the average loan rate is about 7%. What You...
Lanes reopened after two injured in fiery I-4 morning crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple Interstate 4 lanes have reopened after all lanes were closed in both directions in Polk City Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck. I-4's eastbound lanes reopened to traffic just after 7:15 a.m. Westbound lanes began reopening just before noon. According to...
Taste of Space 2022 to feature 'Marstini Shake-off' competition
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center will give guests the chance to mingle with astronauts while enjoying the flavors of fall at the 2nd Annual Taste of Space, the Marstini Shake-off edition, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. Culinary stations will feature...
Personal trainer reinventing outdoor fitness with FitTrain
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone has heard this one before: "The early bird gets the worm." But how about the early workout?. "They can make sure you can get your workout in before your day starts because my afternoon people have higher failure rate," said Chris Mink, owner of FitTrain.
