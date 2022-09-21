ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal passholders can party with star of 'Gabby's Dollhouse'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando passholders can learn dance steps and show off some of their own cat style with Gabby from the hit Netflix series “Gabby’s Dollhouse” on Saturday at a Cat-tastic Dance Party at Universal Studios Florida. What You Need To Know. Cat-tastic Dance...
Volusia Health Department confirms human cases of West Nile Virus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Volusia County, and the Florida Department of Health-Volusia County on Friday issued a mosquito-borne illness alert. Additional residents could become ill, Health Department officials warned. Members of the community to diligently drain standing water from...
Taste of Space 2022 to feature 'Marstini Shake-off' competition

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center will give guests the chance to mingle with astronauts while enjoying the flavors of fall at the 2nd Annual Taste of Space, the Marstini Shake-off edition, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. Culinary stations will feature...
Personal trainer reinventing outdoor fitness with FitTrain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone has heard this one before: "The early bird gets the worm." But how about the early workout?. "They can make sure you can get your workout in before your day starts because my afternoon people have higher failure rate," said Chris Mink, owner of FitTrain.
