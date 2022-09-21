ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

49th Adirondack Balloon Festival

Crandall Park — Thursday afternoon (followed by Glens Falls downtown Street Party) Warren County Airport — Friday afternoon, Saturday morning & afternoon, Sunday morning. The 49th Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival begins today, Thursday, Sept. 22 and continues to Sunday, Sept. 25. “We’re back, full blown,” for the...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding

The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
zagsblog.com

Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius 'Boog' Robinson

Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
ALBANY, NY
WUPE

This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires

Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY

