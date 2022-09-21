Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidents
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
Sign-ups for Thanksgiving basket drive
Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
Knickerbacker Pool Complex facing possible demolition
The city of Troy has issued a Request for Bid (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool Complex and has gotten several bids that are under review. The pool has been closed since 2017 due to structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility.
glensfallschronicle.com
49th Adirondack Balloon Festival
Crandall Park — Thursday afternoon (followed by Glens Falls downtown Street Party) Warren County Airport — Friday afternoon, Saturday morning & afternoon, Sunday morning. The 49th Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival begins today, Thursday, Sept. 22 and continues to Sunday, Sept. 25. “We’re back, full blown,” for the...
Casting call for commercial filming in Lake George
Cocca Casting is looking for individuals and real couples for a commercial shoot in Lake George. The roles are non-speaking and no experience is necessary.
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
zagsblog.com
Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius ‘Boog’ Robinson
Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Smash Mouth concert in Schenectady postponed
The Smash Mouth concert set for September 24 at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady has been postponed. Tommy V Live will be performing at that time instead.
Albany PD: Missing 11-year-old located
The Albany Police Department said missing E'Layjah McFadden, 11, was located and returned home to her family in good health Friday night.
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges
The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening.
WRGB
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers
Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
