Women’s tennis continues play in the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis continued play at the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational on Saturday. Muskan Gupta and Lilly-Sophie Schmidt defeated Purdue's Ashlie Wilson and Juana Larranaga 7-5. The duo of Gupta and Schmidt came up short in the doubles match against Northern Kentucky's Marijose Hernandez and Laura Sola Grau.
Blue Raiders upset No. 25 Miami in the Sunshine State
Box Score MIAMI — Middle Tennessee football took the ball away early and kept putting the ball in the endzone late, blasting past No. 25 Miami 45-31 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in a game the Blue Raiders controlled wire to wire. The Blue Raiders (3-1) turned the...
Campbell leads Blue Raiders in first round of Mason Rudolph Championship
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Competing against a strong field and a stiff breeze, Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship in 13th on Friday. Lanie Campbell led the way for the Blue Raiders, finishing just outside the top 20 with a score of 73 (+1) at Vanderbilt Legends Club.
MTSU's Men and Women Placed Top-20 at the Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Blue Raider men's and women's cross-country teams competed Saturday morning at the 84th Cowboy Jamboree. The second race of the season was held by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater. Both the men's and women's teams finished...
Blue Raiders improve doubles at day one of TOPS’L Battle at the Beach
DESTIN, Fla. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis witnessed improvement in doubles at day one of the TOPS'L Battle at the Beach in Destin, Fla. In doubles, MTSU went two for two against Georgia State. The Panthers' program finished 2021-22 at No. 62. Shu Matsuoka and Pavel Motl picked up...
Women’s tennis split up to start 2022 fall campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis is splitting up and heading to two tournaments this weekend, Sept. 23-25, to kick off its 2022 fall schedule. Three Blue Raiders will be heading north to the Hoosier Classic in Bloomington, Ind. The tournament will consist of a singles and doubles draw.
Stein Joins Blue Raider Baseball Coaching Staff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU baseball head coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of Jason Stein to the Blue Raider coaching staff Friday. Stein will serve as the team's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. "Jason is a tremendous teacher and coach," Meyers said. "He is a true professional and will...
Suder’s season-high seven saves not enough as MTSU falls to North Texas at home
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Middle Tennessee keeper Hannah Suder was busy in the Blue Raiders Conference USA home opener, as the senior goalkeeper tallied a season-high seven saves under the lights at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. The North Texas offensive barrage proved to be too much, however, as a pair of second half goals blew the game open and led to a 3-0 Mean Green win.
Preview: Q&A with Miami Beat Writer Luke Chaney
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Momentum is all on the side of Middle Tennessee Football after the past weeks, where dominant first halves have led to cruising victories to the Blue Raiders in the Rocky Mountains and back in the mid-state. But the schedule gets even tougher this week, as MTSU...
