Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Middle Tennessee keeper Hannah Suder was busy in the Blue Raiders Conference USA home opener, as the senior goalkeeper tallied a season-high seven saves under the lights at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. The North Texas offensive barrage proved to be too much, however, as a pair of second half goals blew the game open and led to a 3-0 Mean Green win.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO