11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free plane flights to fall celebrations and the Chinese Cultural Festival

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO