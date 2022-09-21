11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free plane flights to fall celebrations and the Chinese Cultural Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25
It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
People dress up for 16th annual Witches Night Out
It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.
kidsburgh.org
Doors Open invites families to explore and learn inside Downtown’s coolest buildings
Photo above courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh. If your kids are curious about Pittsburgh’s history, culture and incredible architecture (or you’d like them to be), stop by Doors Open Pittsburgh’s event on Saturday, Oct. 1. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, a ticket from Doors...
momcollective.com
Pittsburgh Fall Activities Guide
Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in the Pittsburgh area and now that it’s here, it’s time to start thinking of all things pumpkin! We are so lucky to have so many local farms offering family fun throughout the season!. To make planning your Fall activities...
Rivers Casino's The Landing Hotel taking reservations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You'll soon be able to check out Pittsburgh's newest hotel.Rivers Casino is taking reservations for The Landing Hotel beginning Oct. 11. You can reserve a room on its website here.The hotel's opening date has yet to be announced.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
pghcitypaper.com
ScareHouse adds new escape room and creepy arcade for 2022 season
In the spirit of the season, ScareHouse, the popular local haunted attraction, is expanding its presence inside the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum. Get ready for a scary good time with two new horrifying attractions and the return of pre-COVID scare techniques. Now open Fridays and Saturdays (it also...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LATEST UPDATES: 3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Kennywood Park Saturday night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police and EMS swarmed Kennywood Park in West Mifflin late Saturday night after multiple people were shot inside the park, police confirmed early Sunday morning. According to Allegheny County police, three people were shot inside the park in the “Lost Kennywood” section by the “Music...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
Richard S. Caliguiri Great Race to result in Pittsburgh road closures
Road closures will impact Pittsburgh’s Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods this weekend as about 10,000 people are expected to participate in events for the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race. The weekend of events includes a variety of races, including the Diaper Dash, Tot Trot,...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
pittsburghmagazine.com
After Just Five Months, Square One is Saying Goodbye to Regent Square
Just five months after the Square Cafe returned to Regent Square with its restaurant-market concept called Square One, the newest addition is closing. Square One posted on its Facebook page: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25. Thank you Regent Square!”
saintvincentseminary.edu
Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022
Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
Bloomfield’s last long-time Italian restaurant, Lombardozzi’s, goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Lombardozzi family ended years in limbo for its 49-year-old restaurant that has been closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and put the Liberty Avenue business and property in Bloomfield on the market for sale. Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the family and restaurant...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
