denverpioneers.com
Denver Finishes Up First Round of Mason Rudolph Invitational
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The University of Denver women's golf team wrapped up its opening round at the Mason Rudolph Invitational on Friday. The Pioneers finished the day in eighth place at 8-over (296). - Vanderbilt Legends Club. - Par 72. - 6,424 yards. - 14 teams. Significant Stats:. -...
denverpioneers.com
Griggs Powers Denver on Day 1 of Tucker Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE – The University of Denver men's golf team busy week of tournaments kept going on Friday, with day one of the Tucker Invitational. The Pioneers closed out the two-round day tied for fifth at 5-over as a team. Course Info:. - UNM Championship Course. - Par 72. -...
denverpioneers.com
DU Ready for Tucker Invitational
Where: Albuquerque, N.M. (UNM Championship Course) Carson Griggs, Jack Dozer, Esteban Missura, Matt Spaulding, Brady Arnett. Follow along on GOLFSTAT. Get dressed for Game Day! Get your Pioneers gear at ShopPioneers.com, the official online store of University of Denver Athletics. DONATE: Fans interested in making a donation to the Pioneers...
denverpioneers.com
[11/12] Denver Welcomes Oral Roberts for Summit League Opener
WHO: [11/12] Denver (4-2-2, 0-0-0 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts (4-2-1, 0-0-0 Summit League) WHERE: University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colo.) TV: Evoca TV (Jonathan Horowitz | Web: Pioneer Vision (Altitude feed) LAST TIME OUT:. The Pioneers went down to 10-men in the 41st minute, scored first five minutes...
denverpioneers.com
Justin Lee Named Captain for 2022-23 Season
DENVER – The University of Denver hockey team announced today that senior defenseman Justin Lee has been named the 93rd captain in program history for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Lee will be joined on the Pioneers' leadership group by this year's alternate captains Kyle Mayhew, McKade Webster and Carter Mazur.
denverpioneers.com
Pioneers Open League Play on the Road
WHO: Denver (6-5) at South Dakota State (6-6), at South Dakota (11-1) WHAT: Summit League Play. WHERE: Brookings, S.D. (Frost Arena), Vermillion, S.D. (Sanford Coyote Sports Center) WHEN: September 22 (6 p.m. MT), September 24 (12 p.m. MT) ________________________________________. SERIES HISTORY. • This is the 21st meeting in the all-time...
denverpioneers.com
DU Women’s Soccer Returns Home for Summit League Opener Against NDSU
WHO: Denver (3-4-2, 0-0-0 Summit) vs. North Dakota State (5-1-2, 0-0-0 Summit) WHERE: University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colorado) Denver finished its non-conference slate with its second consecutive match at an in-state opponent, falling 2-0 at Colorado on September 17. The Pioneers led the Buffaloes in shots (12-7), corners (10-2) and time of possession (53%).
denverpioneers.com
Denver Voted First in NCHC Preseason Media Poll
DENVER – The University of Denver was selected as the favorite to win the 2022-23 National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season in the annual NCHC Preseason Media Poll, the conference announced on Wednesday. Denver is the reigning NCAA champions after winning its record-tying ninth national championship with a 5-1...
