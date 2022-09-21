ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss

You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
DIETS
LiveScience

Does collagen help you lose weight?

Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
WEIGHT LOSS
Weight Loss
Keto
msn.com

What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Vitamins and supplements for circulation

Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
LiveScience

What foods have collagen?

Collagen is an essential ingredient that we all need for glowing, youthful-looking skin, healthy hair and nails, and flexible joints. Knowing what foods contain collagen and which foods can help boost the body’s ability to make it can help you to get the most out of this protein. We’ve...
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Creatine Help You Lose Weight or Make You Fat? What’s The Truth 2022?

Creatine is a popular supplement used by many athletes and gym-goers. This amino is part of most supplements to support increasing lean muscle mass and improving athletic performance. Proper use and dosage of nutritional supplements, like creatine, are vital for optimal results. But does creatine help you lose weight? If...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

What Do You Eat on the Alkaline Diet?

If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
DIETS
TODAY.com

How many calories are in avocado and what are the nutritional benefits?

An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
NUTRITION

