Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
therealdeal.com
Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
midislandtimes.com
Bethpage HS student recognized by NYSSMA
Junior Ryan O’Connell from Bethpage High School in the Bethpage Union Free School District was recently selected as an alternate for the New York State School Music Association’s All-State Winter Conference. He plays the bass clarinet and was chosen as an alternate for All-State’s symphonic band. This year’s conference will take place at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester from Dec. 1-4.
fox5ny.com
Long Island academy training the next generation of teachers
LONG ISLAND - Some high school students on Long Island are starting their college education early thanks to a unique program that's meant to help aspiring teachers. Samantha Cruz and Brendan Kaminski are just two of the young students getting a head-start on the higher education paths to the profession by following in the footsteps of their teachers at Baldwin High School.
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes
Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Single-wide trailer in the ultra-luxury Hamptons asks $1.1M
Don’t call it trailer trash. Spanning just 600 square feet, a single-wide trailer in Montauk — a popular beach destination in the ritzy Hamptons — has hit the market for a cool $1.1 million. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, the upside is that the property is...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Herald Community Newspapers
FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62
Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
News 12
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt. The owner of Hauppauge's Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, began visiting homes with his sloths after a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge temporarily shut down his business. Islip...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Group that runs indoor farmers market in Riverhead unveils plans for multimillion dollar ‘food hub’ at the site
The East End Food Institute, which runs the indoor farmers market in Riverhead, has unveiled an ambitious multimillion dollar plan to develop a centralized food processing and distribution facility at its Main Road site. The project, dubbed the East End Food Hub, has an estimated price tag of $15-$20 million....
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
Comments / 0