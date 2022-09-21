Read full article on original website
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Pepperoni Roll 5K attracts large crowd of runners, walkers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures greeted runners and walkers as they made their way through downtown during the third annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K. The race is held yearly to benefit The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori school in the city’s Glen Elk neighborhood....
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
Restored Salem (West Virginia) Depot to serve community as library, museum after ribbon cutting Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Depot welcomed guests for the first time since the facility burned in 2008, only now with the addition of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s Salem branch located inside. People from the community gathered on the North Bend Rail Trail for the official...
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
Police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia ends on Interstate 79
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has ended on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Video submitted to WV News shows part of the pursuit as well as the end.
Girls in Aviation event takes off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
Childrens 14.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesd…
RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
Fairmont State University holds alumni tailgate, alumni swim meet ahead of homecoming football game
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In the hours leading up to Fairmont State University’s Homecoming football game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, FSU capped off its weekend of festivities with an alumni swim meet and a tailgate on campus. Fairmont State Director of Alumni Relations Katie Byers said...
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
Prather's star is rising fast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
IMG_1137.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Sat…
