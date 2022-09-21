South Carolina recorded its second win of the season as it used a strong second half to pull away from Charlotte in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2) started to run away with the game as it outscored the 49ers (1-4, 0-1) 22-0 to take a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

