FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
fortmillprepsports.com
Falcons picks up first win on the season; Allen makes Fort Mill history
The late Gus Allen now has some company at the top of the mountain as the all-time winningest football coach in Fort Mill Township history. And it’s someone he would be happy with. Gus Allen was joined by his son, Michael Allen, Nation Ford head football coach, as the...
wach.com
Gamecocks come alive in 3rd quarter, rout Charlotte 49ers
Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks needed a demonstrative win, and that's exactly what they got in a 56-20 rout of the Charlotte 49ers. Under the lights on Saturday night, it was another slow start for the Gamecocks as they actually trailed Charlotte 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
wach.com
Gamecock baseball fall camp kicks off, Mark Kingston prioritizing team chemistry
(WACH) - The South Carolina baseball team is starting up fall camp. Head coach Mark Kingston spoke ahead of the scrimmages this weekend. Kingston said the new addition of former Clemson coach Monte Lee has been going smoothly. "We're on the same page with just about everything," said Kingston. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hockey player from Canada recruited to high school football team in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — There comes a time when you can’t be afraid to step outside the box -- even if the next step brings you between the lines instead. Ben Wakefield is a student athlete at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, where Michael Allen is the longtime head football coach.
wach.com
Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
247Sports
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Charlotte: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Charlotte 1-3; South Carolina 1-2 The Charlotte 49ers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out. Last...
wach.com
Richland One new safety measures in effect for Friday night football games
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Safety and security have been issues at school districts all across the midlands this school year, and now it has spilled over to sporting events. Earlier this week, Richland School District One put new safety rules in place for anyone who attends football games in the district.
wach.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
wach.com
Pumpkin patches, fall activities starting to open up in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fall has officially started and so have plenty of fall themed activities. Whether it's a corn maze or a pumpkin patch, there's lots to choose from. We're keeping a full list of activities in the Midlands at the end of this article. "All the vendors...
country1037fm.com
Winthrop University In South Carolina Now Has Food Delivery Bots
College kids have it MUCH better these days than we did back in the day. Winthrop University is about to become even more high tech. That’s right, the future is now in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Winthrop University introduced food robots to deliver food on campus. 15 bots have...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
South Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
