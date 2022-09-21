ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

wach.com

Gamecocks come alive in 3rd quarter, rout Charlotte 49ers

Columbia- The South Carolina Gamecocks needed a demonstrative win, and that's exactly what they got in a 56-20 rout of the Charlotte 49ers. Under the lights on Saturday night, it was another slow start for the Gamecocks as they actually trailed Charlotte 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Blythewood, SC
Blythewood, SC
Sports
wach.com

Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team's Visiting Clubhouse Manager is in the hospital after a golf cart incident. It happened on Saturday, September 17. CJ Yarborough is the Fireflies' Visiting Clubhouse Manager. He has worked with the team since the franchise started in 2016. He started out as a bat boy before being promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. He won the SAL Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and the baseball team says he was on track to do it again this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout

For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

Winthrop University In South Carolina Now Has Food Delivery Bots

College kids have it MUCH better these days than we did back in the day. Winthrop University is about to become even more high tech. That’s right, the future is now in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Winthrop University introduced food robots to deliver food on campus. 15 bots have...
ROCK HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC

