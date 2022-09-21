ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

01-10-28-44-45, Cash Ball: 4

(one, ten, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-five; Cash Ball: four)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — In a game featuring two outstanding defenses, Iowa won the turnover battle by a wide margin. Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) forced three turnovers and handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home. Evan Simon, the only healthy scholarship quarterback with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt hurt, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aron Cruickshank early in the fourth quarter with Rutgers down 24-3. Jude McAtamney kicked a 28-yard field goal on the opening series for the Scarlet Knights, who were looking for their first 4-0 start since 2012.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Associated Press

Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves manager Brian Snitker. “I want him to authenticate my own personal scorecard because I want him to sign it for me,” Snitker said. “To think of where he was a year ago to now is so awesome.” Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. “I don’t know if I realized how cool it was until my teammates and coaches congratulated me real quick afterward,” Wright said. “It’s a team stat and I couldn’t have done it without them scoring runs and playing defense.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

NYC appeals ruling over vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled Friday that the city health department’s mandate couldn’t be used to fire or put on leave members of the Police Benevolent Association. Frank said it was “undisputed” that city officials could issue vaccine mandates. But the judge said officials overstepped their authority by unilaterally creating a new condition of employment, as opposed to going through collective bargaining. Frank ordered the reinstatement of union members who were “wrongfully” terminated or put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated. The city immediately filed a notice of appeal, freezing the judge’s decision until the appeal is heard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy