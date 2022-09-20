SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has passed through, and fall is officially here!. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s for many of us this morning, with some upper 50s possible for inland communities. There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs only near 80 degrees, some areas won’t make it out of the 70s! Do yourself a favor and try to get outside if you can! The weather will be great for evening football games as well.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO