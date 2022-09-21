Fans have hoped for a three-show crossover ever since Law & Order Thursday became a thing, and the one we got packed a powerful punch. If Law & Order Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1, Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, and Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 are any indication, the new seasons of these shows are going to be different from what came before. That's a good thing.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO