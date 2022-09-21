ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Crossover Premiere Review: Gimme Shelter

Fans have hoped for a three-show crossover ever since Law & Order Thursday became a thing, and the one we got packed a powerful punch. If Law & Order Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1, Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, and Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 are any indication, the new seasons of these shows are going to be different from what came before. That's a good thing.
TV Fanatic

Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season

As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: How Will Marco's Death Affect the Family?

That's the way to deliver a season premiere. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, the series escalated when Marco died in an accident while confronting his family after kidnapping Luca. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the accidental death and everything else in the...
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV Fanatic

See Season 3 Episode 5 Review: The House of Enlightenment

Sibeth is back! Wait, Sibeth is back? How does she keep getting so lucky?. See Season 3 Episode 5 picks up right after Sibeth returns to Pennsa and introduces herself to the soldiers. What follows is a sequence of manipulation, battle, and loss. This episode takes place almost entirely at...
TV Fanatic

Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock

Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday

NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
TV Fanatic

Wednesday: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date for Jenna Ortega Drama

Netflix announced Friday that the Addams Family series will receive its premiere on November 23 around the globe. "From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases. "She attempts to master her emerging...
