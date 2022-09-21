Read full article on original website
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1
On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
The Resident Round Table: Should We Call Time of Death on the Series?
During The Resident Season 6 Episode 1, Padma and the twins' lives were on the line, and by the end of the hour, we learned who Conrad chose to date. But how does everyone feel about it?. Well, join Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, Lauren Nowak, and Leora W as they...
Law & Order Crossover Premiere Review: Gimme Shelter
Fans have hoped for a three-show crossover ever since Law & Order Thursday became a thing, and the one we got packed a powerful punch. If Law & Order Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1, Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, and Law & Order Season 22 Episode 1 are any indication, the new seasons of these shows are going to be different from what came before. That's a good thing.
Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season
As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: How Will Marco's Death Affect the Family?
That's the way to deliver a season premiere. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1, the series escalated when Marco died in an accident while confronting his family after kidnapping Luca. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss the accidental death and everything else in the...
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
See Season 3 Episode 5 Review: The House of Enlightenment
Sibeth is back! Wait, Sibeth is back? How does she keep getting so lucky?. See Season 3 Episode 5 picks up right after Sibeth returns to Pennsa and introduces herself to the soldiers. What follows is a sequence of manipulation, battle, and loss. This episode takes place almost entirely at...
Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock
Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday
NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
Rhea Seehorn Reunites With Better Call Saul Creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ Drama
Better Call Saul may be over, but series creator Vince Gilligan is already prepping his next series. Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Gilligan had closed a deal to bring a new project to fruition. However, the only information we have is that Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn is attached.
TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady
The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
Wednesday: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date for Jenna Ortega Drama
Netflix announced Friday that the Addams Family series will receive its premiere on November 23 around the globe. "From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases. "She attempts to master her emerging...
