TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 3
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1
On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Round Table: Should We Call Time of Death on the Series?
During The Resident Season 6 Episode 1, Padma and the twins' lives were on the line, and by the end of the hour, we learned who Conrad chose to date. But how does everyone feel about it?. Well, join Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, Lauren Nowak, and Leora W as they...
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.
The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever. HBO has...
TV Fanatic
Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock
Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
TV Fanatic
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV Fanatic
Netflix's Lou Offers Another Way to Fall in Love with Allison Janney
A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. That's the logline for the latest Netflix movie that...
Is "Sandman" Too Sophisticated for Netflix?
The digital video giant (media-streaming, subscriber-hungry) needs time to digest Sandman's unusual viewership pattern. There are lessons to be learned here.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday
NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady
The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
TV Fanatic
Rhea Seehorn Reunites With Better Call Saul Creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ Drama
Better Call Saul may be over, but series creator Vince Gilligan is already prepping his next series. Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Gilligan had closed a deal to bring a new project to fruition. However, the only information we have is that Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn is attached.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2: Premiere Date Finally Revealed
We finally have a premiere date for The White Lotus Season 2!. HBO on Friday revealed the Emmy®-winning series from Mike White returns for a second installment of seven episodes debuting on Sunday, October 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date for Jenna Ortega Drama
Netflix announced Friday that the Addams Family series will receive its premiere on November 23 around the globe. "From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases. "She attempts to master her emerging...
TV Fanatic
Emily in Paris Season 3: First Look!
Emily in Paris will be back on the air "soon," according to Netflix. A definite date has not been announced, but the streaming service unveiled photos and plot details Thursday morning, ahead of some exclusive news at Tudum this weekend. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her...
TV Fanatic
The Watcher Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Latest Limited Series Is Poised To Be a Hit
The Watcher looks set to be one of the most chilling new shows of the fall. Netflix unveiled the twisty trailer and premiere date for Ryan Murphy's latest limited series for the streaming service on Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. Thursday, October 13 is the premiere date, meaning...
