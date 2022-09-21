ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire. Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision. Did he leave the hospital...
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Nova
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever. HBO has...
TV Fanatic

Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock

Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV Fanatic

Netflix's Lou Offers Another Way to Fall in Love with Allison Janney

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. That's the logline for the latest Netflix movie that...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday

NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Returns at Series Lows; Big Sky Returns Steady

The first Wednesday of the 2022-23 TV season was another night of mixed results for the broadcast networks. NBC's rotation of Chicago-set dramas took a hit with their season debuts. Chicago Med was the least affected, returning with 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Chicago Fire had 6.5 million...
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2: Premiere Date Finally Revealed

We finally have a premiere date for The White Lotus Season 2!. HBO on Friday revealed the Emmy®-winning series from Mike White returns for a second installment of seven episodes debuting on Sunday, October 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The...
TV Fanatic

Wednesday: Netflix Confirms Premiere Date for Jenna Ortega Drama

Netflix announced Friday that the Addams Family series will receive its premiere on November 23 around the globe. "From the imagination of Tim Burton, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases. "She attempts to master her emerging...
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Season 3: First Look!

Emily in Paris will be back on the air "soon," according to Netflix. A definite date has not been announced, but the streaming service unveiled photos and plot details Thursday morning, ahead of some exclusive news at Tudum this weekend. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her...
