Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah Great Strides walk happening on Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk will get underway Saturday morning. The fundraising event offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis. Tom Triplett Community Park will be filled with people Saturday all working on the same mission - finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. It’s a rare, genetic disease that the Dick family says changed their lives.
wtoc.com
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
wtoc.com
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
wtoc.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Cap
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most animals at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah are ready to go to most any home. But sometimes, there are special cases. Nina Schulze is the Humane Society’s adoption manager. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with the 1-year-old domestic short hair who has a rare condition that will impact where she can live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Perry Lane Hotel releases new menu
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Emporium at the Perry Lane Hotel immediately carved a place for itself in Savannah’s food scene when it opened a few years ago, and now it is new again. Dan Herget is the new executive chef at the Emporium, and just Thursday, he introduced...
wtoc.com
True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning. The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus. In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as...
wtoc.com
Operation Kid Forward helps young girls feel like a princess for a night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 65 young girls across Chatham County had their own prince and a crown tonight. It was the first ball put on by Operation Kid Forward for these girls who don’t have father figures. Operation Kid Forward got county leaders, military and first responders to step...
wtoc.com
Out of the Darkness Walk held to raise awareness for suicide prevention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groups gathered at Lake Mayer this Saturday morning to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Teams walked around the lake for the Out of the Darkness Walk. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the event which provides support services and resources in addition to the walk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County. Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.
wtoc.com
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions. Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money. But there is free assistance out there for those who need it. Friday, there’s a free...
wtoc.com
The Star Wars comic you’ll only find in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popularity and value of comic books has only grown over the past couple years. Naturally that has fans and collectors constantly on the look out for the next big, unique item and Neighborhood Comics in Savannah now has just that. “When you think about a...
wtoc.com
Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!. Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week. A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends. They live mostly...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Student films selected for film festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Arts Academy’s first-ever Film & Television class has recently had two of their short films, The Caddington Academy and The Slip Up, nominated to the prestigious All American High School Film Festival in NYC. The student films were selected from over 2500 submissions for...
wtoc.com
Rip current warnings along the Southeast coast
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There have been rip current warnings along the Southeast coast, including Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island are still allowing folks to swim on Friday, but should you choose to enter the water, there are a few things you should know.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
Comments / 0