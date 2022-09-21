Interview with the Vampire, AMC's sumptuous new TV adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel, wastes no time establishing that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is gay. He says as much not long into the series' first episode, explaining to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the journalist he's recounting his life to, "The latencies within me — well, I beat those back with a lie I told myself about myself: that I was a red-blooded son of the South, seeking ass before absolution." Look no further than the last major Interview with the Vampire adaptation, the 1994 classic starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, in which the queer subtext was just that (subtext), to understand why this is worth mentioning.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO