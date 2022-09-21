Read full article on original website
Is "Sandman" Too Sophisticated for Netflix?
The digital video giant (media-streaming, subscriber-hungry) needs time to digest Sandman's unusual viewership pattern. There are lessons to be learned here.
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The latest news about the series is the addition of...
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and More
Summer camp is over, and it is officially time to get'cha head back in the game. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for Season 4 on Disney+, and the new episodes will be inspired by the third High School Musical film, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. With many of the Wildcats entering their last year of high school, it seems like the perfect time to channel the songs that helped the cast of the original Disney franchise say goodbye.
Interview with the Vampire Review: AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation Is Kooky, Sexy Camp
Interview with the Vampire, AMC's sumptuous new TV adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel, wastes no time establishing that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is gay. He says as much not long into the series' first episode, explaining to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the journalist he's recounting his life to, "The latencies within me — well, I beat those back with a lie I told myself about myself: that I was a red-blooded son of the South, seeking ass before absolution." Look no further than the last major Interview with the Vampire adaptation, the 1994 classic starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, in which the queer subtext was just that (subtext), to understand why this is worth mentioning.
Wednesday: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
Netflix will be delivering its take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's ookiest family later this fall when Wednesday premieres during Thanksgiving weekend. Tim Burton, the beloved filmmaker who specializes in creepy but fun reimaginings of classic characters, directs and executive-produces this new take on The Addams Family focused on Wednesday Addams, who finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after she's sent away to boarding school at the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
